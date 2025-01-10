Apcotex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.37
10.37
10.37
10.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
511.37
465.64
385.79
295.03
Net Worth
521.74
476.01
396.16
305.4
Minority Interest
Debt
188.35
151.79
50.27
14.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
23.61
17.6
13.12
14.85
Total Liabilities
733.7
645.4
459.55
334.84
Fixed Assets
393.64
397.64
195.16
156.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
111.11
87.96
97.52
82.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.71
5.35
5.02
4.33
Networking Capital
201
132.12
152.96
76.79
Inventories
125.03
105.09
87.12
55.83
Inventory Days
33.23
37.69
Sundry Debtors
203.03
137.06
161.76
104.85
Debtor Days
61.7
70.78
Other Current Assets
65
53.35
54.41
37.31
Sundry Creditors
-144.81
-117.1
-100.75
-82.78
Creditor Days
38.43
55.88
Other Current Liabilities
-47.25
-46.28
-49.58
-38.42
Cash
24.23
22.35
8.89
15.02
Total Assets
733.69
645.42
459.55
334.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.