Apcotex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
130.36
56.73
24.6
61.67
Depreciation
-14.09
-14.51
-13.39
-11.79
Tax paid
-31.55
-12.57
-7.97
-15.06
Working capital
61.71
-14.6
-0.79
9.02
Other operating items
Operating
146.42
15.04
2.43
43.83
Capital expenditure
22.89
33.88
61.31
9.45
Free cash flow
169.31
48.92
63.74
53.29
Equity raised
592.38
499.55
507.2
456.79
Investing
15.14
27.95
-14.49
-6.45
Financing
36.08
-34.44
45.04
-13.38
Dividends paid
10.37
7.78
15.55
0
Net in cash
823.28
549.76
617.05
490.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.