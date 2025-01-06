iifl-logo-icon 1
Apcotex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

365.9
(-3.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Apcotex Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

130.36

56.73

24.6

61.67

Depreciation

-14.09

-14.51

-13.39

-11.79

Tax paid

-31.55

-12.57

-7.97

-15.06

Working capital

61.71

-14.6

-0.79

9.02

Other operating items

Operating

146.42

15.04

2.43

43.83

Capital expenditure

22.89

33.88

61.31

9.45

Free cash flow

169.31

48.92

63.74

53.29

Equity raised

592.38

499.55

507.2

456.79

Investing

15.14

27.95

-14.49

-6.45

Financing

36.08

-34.44

45.04

-13.38

Dividends paid

10.37

7.78

15.55

0

Net in cash

823.28

549.76

617.05

490.24

