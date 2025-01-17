iifl-logo-icon 1
Apcotex Industries Ltd Key Ratios

363.2
(-0.34%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.5

Op profit growth

-4.93

EBIT growth

0.62

Net profit growth

56.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.29

11.67

EBIT margin

12.92

10.72

Net profit margin

12.99

6.95

RoCE

22.77

RoNW

6.71

RoA

5.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

17.6

22.21

Dividend per share

4.5

7

Cash EPS

14.04

15.03

Book value per share

90.27

95.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.88

4.47

P/CEPS

6.12

6.61

P/B

0.95

1.04

EV/EBIDTA

9.67

11.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

29.14

35.41

Tax payout

7.39

-29.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

81.59

Inventory days

36.04

Creditor days

-39.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-15.76

-11.74

Net debt / equity

0.08

0.26

Net debt / op. profit

0.39

0.64

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.37

-70.46

Employee costs

-5.76

-3.97

Other costs

-15.56

-13.88

