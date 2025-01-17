Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.5
Op profit growth
-4.93
EBIT growth
0.62
Net profit growth
56.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.29
11.67
EBIT margin
12.92
10.72
Net profit margin
12.99
6.95
RoCE
22.77
RoNW
6.71
RoA
5.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.6
22.21
Dividend per share
4.5
7
Cash EPS
14.04
15.03
Book value per share
90.27
95.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.88
4.47
P/CEPS
6.12
6.61
P/B
0.95
1.04
EV/EBIDTA
9.67
11.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
29.14
35.41
Tax payout
7.39
-29.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
81.59
Inventory days
36.04
Creditor days
-39.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-15.76
-11.74
Net debt / equity
0.08
0.26
Net debt / op. profit
0.39
0.64
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.37
-70.46
Employee costs
-5.76
-3.97
Other costs
-15.56
-13.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.