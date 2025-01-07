iifl-logo-icon 1
Apcotex Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

369
(0.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:37:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

956.89

540.63

495.98

625.66

yoy growth (%)

76.99

9

-20.72

18.9

Raw materials

-623.63

-339.38

-347.22

-443

As % of sales

65.17

62.77

70

70.8

Employee costs

-50.86

-43.06

-39.39

-38.29

As % of sales

5.31

7.96

7.94

6.12

Other costs

-142.57

-89.6

-75.98

-76.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.89

16.57

15.31

12.27

Operating profit

139.81

68.57

33.37

67.57

OPM

14.61

12.68

6.72

10.8

Depreciation

-14.09

-14.51

-13.39

-11.79

Interest expense

-3.25

-3.81

-1.31

-1.8

Other income

7.89

6.47

5.93

7.69

Profit before tax

130.36

56.73

24.6

61.67

Taxes

-31.55

-12.57

-7.97

-15.06

Tax rate

-24.2

-22.16

-32.42

-24.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

98.8

44.15

16.62

46.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

98.8

44.15

16.62

46.6

yoy growth (%)

123.75

165.58

-64.32

20.62

NPM

10.32

8.16

3.35

7.44

