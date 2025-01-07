Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
956.89
540.63
495.98
625.66
yoy growth (%)
76.99
9
-20.72
18.9
Raw materials
-623.63
-339.38
-347.22
-443
As % of sales
65.17
62.77
70
70.8
Employee costs
-50.86
-43.06
-39.39
-38.29
As % of sales
5.31
7.96
7.94
6.12
Other costs
-142.57
-89.6
-75.98
-76.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.89
16.57
15.31
12.27
Operating profit
139.81
68.57
33.37
67.57
OPM
14.61
12.68
6.72
10.8
Depreciation
-14.09
-14.51
-13.39
-11.79
Interest expense
-3.25
-3.81
-1.31
-1.8
Other income
7.89
6.47
5.93
7.69
Profit before tax
130.36
56.73
24.6
61.67
Taxes
-31.55
-12.57
-7.97
-15.06
Tax rate
-24.2
-22.16
-32.42
-24.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
98.8
44.15
16.62
46.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
98.8
44.15
16.62
46.6
yoy growth (%)
123.75
165.58
-64.32
20.62
NPM
10.32
8.16
3.35
7.44
