Apcotex Industries Ltd Summary

Apcotex Industries Limited, incorporated on March 12, 1986 as a division of Asian Paints India, Apcotex Lattices (ALL) was separated from the former in 1991 to enable closer management focus. The Company manufactures and markets Emulsion Polymers Synthetic Latexes, Synthetic Butadiene Rubber and Nitirle Butadiene Rubber. The range of Synthetic Latex products are used among other applications, for tyre cord dipping, paper and paperboard coating, carpet backing, concrete modification/ water proofing, non-woven, textile finishing and paints. The various grades of Synthetic Rubber find application in products such as footwear, automotive components, rice rolls, moulded items, v-belts, conveyor belts, hoses, etc.In technical collaboration with a German Company, the Company set up a plant at Taloja, Maharashtra, to manufacture 750 tpa of vinyl pyridine latex (VPL). VPL finds application in the tyre industry. styrene butadiene rubber finds application in the textile and paper industries. ALL issued equity shares to the shareholders of Asian Paints. It came out with a rights issue in Dec.92 to part-finance the expansion project to increase the capacity of the plant from 2780 tpa to 3780 tpa. It also increased the installed capacity of Synthetic rubber from 1500 mt to 10000 mtpa, with an outlay of Rs 30.40 crores.During financial year 2015-16, the Company acquired 100% Shareholding (1,60,99,272) of Omnova Solutions India Private Limited on 5th February 2016 from Omnova Solutions India France Holding SAS and Omnova Solutions SAS France. The Scheme of Amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary viz. Apcotex Solutions India Private Limited with the Company was approved by the Honorable High Court, Judicature at Bombay on 27th October 2016 and became effective from 1st December 2016. Saldhar Investment and Trading Company Private Limited, the Holding Company of Apcotex Industries Limited was amalgamated with Company upon Scheme of Amalgamation effective from 13th February 2018. In FY 2018-19, the Company implemented SAP S4 Hannah. During FY 2019-20, Company commissioned the Co-gen Power Plant at the Valia Unit.During the financial year 2022-23, Company commissioned a 50,000MT Nitrile Latex plant in Valia, Gujarat and a 35,000MT multi-purpose latex plant in Taloja, Maharashtra.