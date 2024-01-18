|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|-
|3.5
|175
|Final
|Final Dividend Recommended payment of final dividend @ Rs.3.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 38th Annual General Meeting.
|Dividend
|23 Jan 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|2
|100
|Interim
|Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-2024. Accordingly, the Board has fixed Monday, 5th February 2024 as a record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.
