Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 2 Oct 2024

APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results and financial statement of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find enclosed disclosure with respect to cessation of Mr. Jeevan Mondkar as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with the closing of business hours of 24th October 2024. Please find enclosed disclosure with respect to appointment of Mr. Drigesh Mittal as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 25th October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The audited financial results and financial statement of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. PFA outcome of the Board Meeting inter alia approving the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today has approved the following : 1. Appointment of Shri Dinanath Kholkar (DIN: 03089626) as Additional Non Executive Independent Director on the Board of Company. 2. Re-appointment of Shri Udayan Choksi (DIN: 02222020) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 years. Attached is the signed file for your records

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 19 Apr 2024

APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results and financial statements of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Final Dividend Please find the attached herewith out come of the Board Meeting considering inter-alia, Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith the other items taken up at the Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 25 Dec 2023