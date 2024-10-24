iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 20242 Oct 2024
APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results and financial statement of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find enclosed disclosure with respect to cessation of Mr. Jeevan Mondkar as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with the closing of business hours of 24th October 2024. Please find enclosed disclosure with respect to appointment of Mr. Drigesh Mittal as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 25th October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The audited financial results and financial statement of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. PFA outcome of the Board Meeting inter alia approving the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jun 202417 Jun 2024
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today has approved the following : 1. Appointment of Shri Dinanath Kholkar (DIN: 03089626) as Additional Non Executive Independent Director on the Board of Company. 2. Re-appointment of Shri Udayan Choksi (DIN: 02222020) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 years. Attached is the signed file for your records
Board Meeting6 May 202419 Apr 2024
APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results and financial statements of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Final Dividend Please find the attached herewith out come of the Board Meeting considering inter-alia, Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith the other items taken up at the Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202425 Dec 2023
Notice of Closure Trading Window APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31st December 2023 and consider the proposal for declaration of interim dividend and fix the record date for the same. Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration and Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 and consider the proposal for declaration of the Interim Dividend and fix the Record Date for the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.01.2024) Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Auditors Report Declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Accordingly, the Board has fixed Monday, 5th February 2024 as a record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

