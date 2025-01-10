To

The Members of

Apcotex Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Apcotex Industries Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as the financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr Key Audit Matter No. How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue from Sales of Goods and Services: Assessed the appropriateness of Companys accounting policy for revenue recognition as per the relevant Indian Accounting Standard. The Company recognizes revenues when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. In determining the transaction price, the Company considers the effects of rebates and discounts (variable consideration). The terms of arrangements in case of domestic and exports sales, including the timing of transfer of control, the nature of discount and rebates arrangements, delivery specifications including incoterms, create complexity and judgment in determining sales revenues. Evaluated the design and implementation of key internal financial controls and processes including relevant information technology systems in relation to the timing of revenue recognition for a sample of transactions with special reference to controls over revenue recognised throughout the year and at the year end. Tested the operating effectiveness of such controls for a sample of transactions for revenue recognised throughout the year and at the year end. Tested sample revenue transactions by using sampling in order to examine whether revenue has been recognised in the correct period taking into account the relevant underlying documentation and records. Verified accounting treatment and disclosure in accordance with Ind AS 115.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report And Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do

not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financials Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in the internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023, were audited by predecessor auditor whose report expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; except the matter stated in paragraph (1)(i)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director

is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (1)(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate report in "Annexure A"; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and

jyond according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 39(a) to the financial statements;

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standard, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 42 to the financial statements;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company

to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Dividend declared or paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that the audit trail feature is not enabled for certain direct changes to data when using certain access rights to the application and the underlying database. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

2) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

For Manubhai & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 106041W / W100136 K C Patel Partner Membership No: 030083 Place : Mumbai Date: May 6, 2024 UDIN: 24030083BKBEMF3499

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1(g) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date,

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of Apcotex Industries Limited (the Company") as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we have also audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material

weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements reporting were operating

effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Manubhai & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 106041W / W100136 K C Patel Partner Membership No: 030083 Place : Mumbai Date: May 6, 2024 UDIN: 24030083BKBEMF3499

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020, issued in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) of Apcotex Industries Limited, (‘the Company)

To the best of our knowledge and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that

(i) (a) i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work in progress and relevant details of right of use assets;

ii. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Asset

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that, the title in respect of deeds of all immovable properties and/or lease agreements where immovable properties are taken on lease are held in the name of the Company, except:

Sr No Description of property Gross carrying value as at 31st March 2024 Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company (dispute if any) 1 Lease Hold Land 484.55 Lakhs Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) NA 06-Feb-2016 Company has received the allotment letter from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC). GIDC is in the process of transferring the title deeds in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during such verifications.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs Five crores in aggregate from a bank on the basis of security of the current assets. Quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) The Company has made investments in shares of various companies and units of mutual funds and granted interest free unsecured loans to employees during the year, in respect of which:

(a) During the year, aggregate amount of loan provided to employees is Rs 43.75 Lakhs and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs. 49.42 Lakhs.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or given security.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments are regular as per the stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there are no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced any loans to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has not given any loans and guarantees but has made investments in the securities of other body corporate in respect of which provisions of section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at 31st March 2024. Therefore, the reporting requirement under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of the products manufactured by it, pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by

us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Excise Duty, Custom Duty, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Excise Duty, Custom Duty, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues of Income Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Excise Duty, Custom Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues as at 31st March 2024 which have not been deposited on accounts of any disputes are as follows:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Financial Year for which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 945.84 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14 2016-17 & 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 105.55 2009-10 Bombay High Court Customs Act Custom Duty 142.09 2000-01 to 2004-05 Supreme Court Central Excise Act Service Tax 140.38 2005-06 to 2017-18 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act Service Tax 11.62 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) GST Act Goods and Service Tax 1206.55 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949 Local Body Tax 152.17 2016-17 Bombay High Court Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949 Property Tax 141.78 2021-22, 2022-23 & 202324 Bombay High Court

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to the bank. The Company does not have dues to financial institution, government or debenture holders as at the balance sheet date.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not availed any term loan during the year. Hence the reporting requirements of paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence the reporting requirements of paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence the reporting requirements of paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures. Hence, reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge no fraud by the Company or on the Company, is noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report

(c) As represented by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure during the year and covering the period up to month of March 2024.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, reporting as per paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not required.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934, hence reporting requirement of paragraph 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company does not have any Core Investment Companies which are part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount, to a Special account before the date of this report and within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act