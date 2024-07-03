Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹569.7
Prev. Close₹565.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.17
Day's High₹569.7
Day's Low₹565
52 Week's High₹733.9
52 Week's Low₹354
Book Value₹214.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,305.85
P/E36.32
EPS15.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.08
23.08
23.08
23.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
449.36
409.34
390.78
384.13
Net Worth
472.44
432.42
413.86
407.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
839.51
730.77
757.27
1,013.55
yoy growth (%)
14.88
-3.5
-25.28
3.32
Raw materials
-534.97
-434.5
-471.11
-665.65
As % of sales
63.72
59.45
62.21
65.67
Employee costs
-63.89
-63.48
-62.03
-90.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
49.49
58.07
34.29
33.41
Depreciation
-20.34
-35.97
-39.24
-37.72
Tax paid
-6.17
-94.2
-15.73
-11.81
Working capital
0.61
-119.68
112.39
30.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.88
-3.5
-25.28
3.32
Op profit growth
-24.69
36.73
36.1
-34.48
EBIT growth
-17.64
59.14
12.09
-7.45
Net profit growth
-80.28
333.41
134.73
-11.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
961.64
981.28
924.33
920.23
862.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
961.64
981.28
924.33
920.23
862.52
Other Operating Income
23.6
24.04
21.73
23.48
0
Other Income
257.5
12.69
8.47
1.8
24.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Kewal Handa
Independent Director
Sunirmal Talukdar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ravi Brijmohan Kapoor
Executive Director & CFO
Jugal Sahu
Independent Director
Diana Dhote
Summary
Heubach Colorants India Limited (Formerly known Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1956 with technical and financial collaboration of Hoechst and Bayer AG and three Indian business groups -- the Ruias, the Khataus and Ghias. The Company manufactures and sells pigments, preparations, and dyes for use in the coatings, plastic, printing, non-impact printing (NIP), and special applications in home and personal care, agriculture, stationery, fibres, etc. sectors.In October 2000, 50.1% equity stake of the company held by Hoechest AG, Germany was transferred to EBITO Chemiebeteiligungen AG, Switzerland, a subsidiary of Clariant International AG, Switzerland and subsequently EBITO acquired 20% stake of the company in 2005. Now EBITO holds 70.1% Equity stake of the company.Subsequently to the merger of the Speciality Chemicals Division of Hoechst AG with Clariant AG in 1997, CCL has become a part of the global Clariant group. CCL has subsidiaries, Vanavil Dyes & Chemicals in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu and Kundalika Investments Ltd.CCL is a leading manufacturer and merchant exporter of pigments, fine chemicals and leather chemicals and currently enjoys Trading House Status. The business structure of the Company now comprises of the following divisions :Life Science and Electronic Chemicals, Pigments and Additives, Textile, Leather and Paper Chemicals, Cellulose Ethers & Polymerisates, Functional Chemicals.During 2000-2001, the Reserve Bank of India approved the disinvestmen
Read More
The Heubach Colorants India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹565.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Heubach Colorants India Ltd is ₹1305.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Heubach Colorants India Ltd is 36.32 and 2.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Heubach Colorants India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Heubach Colorants India Ltd is ₹354 and ₹733.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Heubach Colorants India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.37%, 3 Years at 4.65%, 1 Year at -11.23%, 6 Month at 19.06%, 3 Month at 0.83% and 1 Month at 3.60%.
