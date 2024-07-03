Summary

Heubach Colorants India Limited (Formerly known Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1956 with technical and financial collaboration of Hoechst and Bayer AG and three Indian business groups -- the Ruias, the Khataus and Ghias. The Company manufactures and sells pigments, preparations, and dyes for use in the coatings, plastic, printing, non-impact printing (NIP), and special applications in home and personal care, agriculture, stationery, fibres, etc. sectors.In October 2000, 50.1% equity stake of the company held by Hoechest AG, Germany was transferred to EBITO Chemiebeteiligungen AG, Switzerland, a subsidiary of Clariant International AG, Switzerland and subsequently EBITO acquired 20% stake of the company in 2005. Now EBITO holds 70.1% Equity stake of the company.Subsequently to the merger of the Speciality Chemicals Division of Hoechst AG with Clariant AG in 1997, CCL has become a part of the global Clariant group. CCL has subsidiaries, Vanavil Dyes & Chemicals in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu and Kundalika Investments Ltd.CCL is a leading manufacturer and merchant exporter of pigments, fine chemicals and leather chemicals and currently enjoys Trading House Status. The business structure of the Company now comprises of the following divisions :Life Science and Electronic Chemicals, Pigments and Additives, Textile, Leather and Paper Chemicals, Cellulose Ethers & Polymerisates, Functional Chemicals.During 2000-2001, the Reserve Bank of India approved the disinvestmen

