Heubach Colorants India Ltd Share Price

565.75
(0.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open569.7
  • Day's High569.7
  • 52 Wk High733.9
  • Prev. Close565.05
  • Day's Low565
  • 52 Wk Low 354
  • Turnover (lac)21.17
  • P/E36.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value214.9
  • EPS15.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,305.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Heubach Colorants India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

569.7

Prev. Close

565.05

Turnover(Lac.)

21.17

Day's High

569.7

Day's Low

565

52 Week's High

733.9

52 Week's Low

354

Book Value

214.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,305.85

P/E

36.32

EPS

15.51

Divi. Yield

0

Heubach Colorants India Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Heubach Colorants India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Heubach Colorants India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.36%

Foreign: 54.36%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 4.20%

Institutions: 4.20%

Non-Institutions: 41.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Heubach Colorants India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.08

23.08

23.08

23.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

449.36

409.34

390.78

384.13

Net Worth

472.44

432.42

413.86

407.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

839.51

730.77

757.27

1,013.55

yoy growth (%)

14.88

-3.5

-25.28

3.32

Raw materials

-534.97

-434.5

-471.11

-665.65

As % of sales

63.72

59.45

62.21

65.67

Employee costs

-63.89

-63.48

-62.03

-90.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

49.49

58.07

34.29

33.41

Depreciation

-20.34

-35.97

-39.24

-37.72

Tax paid

-6.17

-94.2

-15.73

-11.81

Working capital

0.61

-119.68

112.39

30.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.88

-3.5

-25.28

3.32

Op profit growth

-24.69

36.73

36.1

-34.48

EBIT growth

-17.64

59.14

12.09

-7.45

Net profit growth

-80.28

333.41

134.73

-11.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

961.64

981.28

924.33

920.23

862.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

961.64

981.28

924.33

920.23

862.52

Other Operating Income

23.6

24.04

21.73

23.48

0

Other Income

257.5

12.69

8.47

1.8

24.42

Heubach Colorants India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Heubach Colorants India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Kewal Handa

Independent Director

Sunirmal Talukdar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ravi Brijmohan Kapoor

Executive Director & CFO

Jugal Sahu

Independent Director

Diana Dhote

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Heubach Colorants India Ltd

Summary

Heubach Colorants India Limited (Formerly known Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1956 with technical and financial collaboration of Hoechst and Bayer AG and three Indian business groups -- the Ruias, the Khataus and Ghias. The Company manufactures and sells pigments, preparations, and dyes for use in the coatings, plastic, printing, non-impact printing (NIP), and special applications in home and personal care, agriculture, stationery, fibres, etc. sectors.In October 2000, 50.1% equity stake of the company held by Hoechest AG, Germany was transferred to EBITO Chemiebeteiligungen AG, Switzerland, a subsidiary of Clariant International AG, Switzerland and subsequently EBITO acquired 20% stake of the company in 2005. Now EBITO holds 70.1% Equity stake of the company.Subsequently to the merger of the Speciality Chemicals Division of Hoechst AG with Clariant AG in 1997, CCL has become a part of the global Clariant group. CCL has subsidiaries, Vanavil Dyes & Chemicals in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu and Kundalika Investments Ltd.CCL is a leading manufacturer and merchant exporter of pigments, fine chemicals and leather chemicals and currently enjoys Trading House Status. The business structure of the Company now comprises of the following divisions :Life Science and Electronic Chemicals, Pigments and Additives, Textile, Leather and Paper Chemicals, Cellulose Ethers & Polymerisates, Functional Chemicals.During 2000-2001, the Reserve Bank of India approved the disinvestmen
Company FAQs

What is the Heubach Colorants India Ltd share price today?

The Heubach Colorants India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹565.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Heubach Colorants India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Heubach Colorants India Ltd is ₹1305.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Heubach Colorants India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Heubach Colorants India Ltd is 36.32 and 2.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Heubach Colorants India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Heubach Colorants India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Heubach Colorants India Ltd is ₹354 and ₹733.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Heubach Colorants India Ltd?

Heubach Colorants India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.37%, 3 Years at 4.65%, 1 Year at -11.23%, 6 Month at 19.06%, 3 Month at 0.83% and 1 Month at 3.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Heubach Colorants India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Heubach Colorants India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.37 %
Institutions - 4.20 %
Public - 41.43 %

