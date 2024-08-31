Pursuant to Provisions of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI ( LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed newspaper clippings of the public notice to the shareholders published on August 28, 2024, intimating that the 67th AGM of the Company would be held on September 25, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means and matters related thereto, in Business Standard and Mumbai Lakshadweep. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amened, please find enclosed the Notice of the 67th AGM of the Company. The AGM is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. IST on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, and will be conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024) This is to inform you that the 67th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing. Please find enclosed the summary of proceedings of the AGM as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Part A Para A of Schedule III thereof as Annexure A. The AGM concluded at 5:21 P.M. after being open for 30 Minutes for e-voting to be completed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the disclosures pertaining to consolidated results of remote e-Voting done and e-Voting done at the 67th AGM held on September 25, 2024 along with the scrutinizers report dated September 26, 2024, issued by Mr. Bhadresh Shah, Practicing Company Secretary. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)