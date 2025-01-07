Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
839.51
730.77
757.27
1,013.55
yoy growth (%)
14.88
-3.5
-25.28
3.32
Raw materials
-534.97
-434.5
-471.11
-665.65
As % of sales
63.72
59.45
62.21
65.67
Employee costs
-63.89
-63.48
-62.03
-90.6
As % of sales
7.61
8.68
8.19
8.93
Other costs
-178.99
-150.92
-164.26
-213.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.32
20.65
21.69
21.04
Operating profit
61.64
81.85
59.86
43.98
OPM
7.34
11.2
7.9
4.33
Depreciation
-20.34
-35.97
-39.24
-37.72
Interest expense
-0.47
-2.59
-3.83
-0.59
Other income
8.67
14.78
17.5
27.74
Profit before tax
49.49
58.07
34.29
33.41
Taxes
-6.17
-94.2
-15.73
-11.81
Tax rate
-12.47
-162.21
-45.88
-35.35
Minorities and other
0
1.09
32.14
0
Adj. profit
43.31
-35.03
50.7
21.6
Exceptional items
0
254.79
0
0
Net profit
43.31
219.76
50.7
21.6
yoy growth (%)
-80.28
333.41
134.73
-11.76
NPM
5.16
30.07
6.69
2.13
