Heubach Colorants India Ltd Annually Results

550.7
(0.27%)
Jan 9, 2025|10:28:40 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

961.64

981.28

924.33

920.23

862.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

961.64

981.28

924.33

920.23

862.52

Other Operating Income

23.6

24.04

21.73

23.48

0

Other Income

257.5

12.69

8.47

1.8

24.42

Total Income

1,242.73

1,018.03

954.54

945.53

886.94

Total Expenditure

830.82

834.53

772.15

816.36

816.33

PBIDT

411.92

183.5

182.39

129.16

70.61

Interest

-2.6

0.23

0.17

-0.18

1.2

PBDT

414.52

183.27

182.22

129.35

69.41

Depreciation

18.7

17.61

19.64

23.19

22.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

91.44

53.08

59.88

39.16

17.76

Deferred Tax

0

0

-5.3

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

304.39

112.58

107.61

66.98

29.51

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

304.39

112.58

107.61

66.98

29.51

Extra-ordinary Items

185.83

-4.96

-15.47

-0.3

-19.55

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

118.56

117.54

123.08

67.28

49.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

114.16

42.22

40.36

25.12

11.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

300

250

190

100

Equity

26.65

26.65

26.65

26.65

26.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

97,58,665

97,58,665

97,58,665

97,58,665

97,58,665

Public Shareholding (%)

36.59

36.59

36.59

36.59

36.59

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,69,02,080

1,69,02,080

1,69,02,080

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

63.4

63.4

63.4

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

42.83

18.7

19.73

14.03

8.18

PBDTM(%)

43.1

18.67

19.71

14.05

8.04

PATM(%)

31.65

11.47

11.64

7.27

3.42

