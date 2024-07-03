Heubach Colorants India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
961.64
981.28
924.33
920.23
862.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
961.64
981.28
924.33
920.23
862.52
Other Operating Income
23.6
24.04
21.73
23.48
0
Other Income
257.5
12.69
8.47
1.8
24.42
Total Income
1,242.73
1,018.03
954.54
945.53
886.94
Total Expenditure
830.82
834.53
772.15
816.36
816.33
PBIDT
411.92
183.5
182.39
129.16
70.61
Interest
-2.6
0.23
0.17
-0.18
1.2
PBDT
414.52
183.27
182.22
129.35
69.41
Depreciation
18.7
17.61
19.64
23.19
22.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
91.44
53.08
59.88
39.16
17.76
Deferred Tax
0
0
-5.3
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
304.39
112.58
107.61
66.98
29.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
304.39
112.58
107.61
66.98
29.51
Extra-ordinary Items
185.83
-4.96
-15.47
-0.3
-19.55
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
118.56
117.54
123.08
67.28
49.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
114.16
42.22
40.36
25.12
11.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
300
250
190
100
Equity
26.65
26.65
26.65
26.65
26.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
97,58,665
97,58,665
97,58,665
97,58,665
97,58,665
Public Shareholding (%)
36.59
36.59
36.59
36.59
36.59
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,69,02,080
1,69,02,080
1,69,02,080
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
63.4
63.4
63.4
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
42.83
18.7
19.73
14.03
8.18
PBDTM(%)
43.1
18.67
19.71
14.05
8.04
PATM(%)
31.65
11.47
11.64
7.27
3.42
