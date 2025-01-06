iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Heubach Colorants India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

550
(-2.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Heubach Colorants India Ltd

Heubach Colorant FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

49.49

58.07

34.29

33.41

Depreciation

-20.34

-35.97

-39.24

-37.72

Tax paid

-6.17

-94.2

-15.73

-11.81

Working capital

0.61

-119.68

112.39

30.82

Other operating items

Operating

23.58

-191.78

91.7

14.69

Capital expenditure

18.68

-96.02

-72.18

15.52

Free cash flow

42.26

-287.8

19.52

30.21

Equity raised

731.59

1,231.24

1,179.15

1,241.31

Investing

-0.35

-71.64

40.55

-71.74

Financing

0.74

32.71

32.18

0

Dividends paid

0

438.55

0

11.54

Net in cash

774.24

1,343.06

1,271.4

1,211.32

Heubach Colorant : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Heubach Colorants India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.