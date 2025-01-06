Heubach Colorants India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
49.49
58.07
34.29
33.41
Depreciation
-20.34
-35.97
-39.24
-37.72
Tax paid
-6.17
-94.2
-15.73
-11.81
Working capital
0.61
-119.68
112.39
30.82
Other operating items
Operating
23.58
-191.78
91.7
14.69
Capital expenditure
18.68
-96.02
-72.18
15.52
Free cash flow
42.26
-287.8
19.52
30.21
Equity raised
731.59
1,231.24
1,179.15
1,241.31
Investing
-0.35
-71.64
40.55
-71.74
Financing
0.74
32.71
32.18
0
Dividends paid
0
438.55
0
11.54
Net in cash
774.24
1,343.06
1,271.4
1,211.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.