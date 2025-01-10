Heubach Colorants India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.08
23.08
23.08
23.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
449.36
409.34
390.78
384.13
Net Worth
472.44
432.42
413.86
407.21
Minority Interest
Debt
27.02
0
0.21
0.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.49
10.46
11.46
11.19
Total Liabilities
508.95
442.88
425.53
418.93
Fixed Assets
175.97
153.76
157.88
158.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.23
3
9.3
9.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.82
4.76
3.32
4.57
Networking Capital
208.65
242.54
242.97
214.34
Inventories
124.01
129.3
149.67
134.72
Inventory Days
65.07
67.28
Sundry Debtors
194.92
217.73
168.32
169.78
Debtor Days
73.18
84.8
Other Current Assets
113.08
119.11
138.81
144.5
Sundry Creditors
-175.69
-179.2
-170.3
-178.6
Creditor Days
74.04
89.2
Other Current Liabilities
-47.67
-44.4
-43.53
-56.06
Cash
113.29
38.83
12.05
32.24
Total Assets
508.96
442.89
425.52
418.94
