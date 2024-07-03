Heubach Colorants India Ltd Summary

Heubach Colorants India Limited (Formerly known Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1956 with technical and financial collaboration of Hoechst and Bayer AG and three Indian business groups -- the Ruias, the Khataus and Ghias. The Company manufactures and sells pigments, preparations, and dyes for use in the coatings, plastic, printing, non-impact printing (NIP), and special applications in home and personal care, agriculture, stationery, fibres, etc. sectors.In October 2000, 50.1% equity stake of the company held by Hoechest AG, Germany was transferred to EBITO Chemiebeteiligungen AG, Switzerland, a subsidiary of Clariant International AG, Switzerland and subsequently EBITO acquired 20% stake of the company in 2005. Now EBITO holds 70.1% Equity stake of the company.Subsequently to the merger of the Speciality Chemicals Division of Hoechst AG with Clariant AG in 1997, CCL has become a part of the global Clariant group. CCL has subsidiaries, Vanavil Dyes & Chemicals in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu and Kundalika Investments Ltd.CCL is a leading manufacturer and merchant exporter of pigments, fine chemicals and leather chemicals and currently enjoys Trading House Status. The business structure of the Company now comprises of the following divisions :Life Science and Electronic Chemicals, Pigments and Additives, Textile, Leather and Paper Chemicals, Cellulose Ethers & Polymerisates, Functional Chemicals.During 2000-2001, the Reserve Bank of India approved the disinvestment of Colour-Chems holding of 24,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 100/- each in Haycolour Limited, Sri Lanka to M/s. Hayleys Textile Services Limited, Sri Lanka at par value. It has also introduced several new products both in leather chemicals and textile chemicals. As a part of acquiring various new technologies, the company has acquired the technology for manufacture of diketen and the company is a dominant player in these industrial segments.In 2005, the company decided to amalgamate the companies namely, Clariant (India) Ltd, BTP India Pvt Ltd, Vanavil Dyes and Chemicals Ltd and Kundalika Investments Ltd into the company, with the swap ratio of 1 equity share of CCL for 1 equity share of Clariant India Ltd, 1 equity share of CCL for 5 equity shares of BTP India Pvt Ltd and 1 equity share of CCL for 5 equity shares of Vanavil Dyes and Chemicals Ltd. Accordingly the Scheme of Amalgamtion Vanavil Dyes and Chemicals Ltd and Clariant India Ltd was amalgamated with the company in April 2006 in the above said ratio.During 2004-2005, the company expanded its installed capacity of Synthetic resins, binder materials and auxillaries by 3000 MT. With this expansion, the installed capacity of Synthetic resins, binder materials and auxillaries increased to 19150 MT.During 2008-09, the Company sold its diketene and intermediates business located at Balkum, Thane together with movable assets, and technical know-how for a total consideration of Rs 13.25 crores to M/s. Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. in January, 2010.The Company sold its textile, paper and emulsion business effective from October 1, 2013 and leather service business effective from May 1, 2014 as going concern on slump sales basis. Thereafter, it acquired the Masterbatches business including manufacturing facilities set up at Nandesari, Rania and Kalol in Gujarat as going concern effective from April 10, 2014. In 2016, the Company acquired the Carbon Black Business from Lanxess India Private Limited effective on March 31, 2015, comprising the Carbon Black Dispersion plant located at Nagda, India, together with its respective assets, liabilities and employees as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration of Rs 13.46 Crores. Similarly, it sold Industrial & Consumer Specialties (ICS) Business on a going concern by way of a slump sale effective from August 1, 2015.