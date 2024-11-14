Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Heubach Colorants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Please find enclosed the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 as amended we would like to inform you that based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 20, 2024, interalia approved the appointment of Ms. Ashwini Natekar (ICSI Membership No. A65477) as the interim Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. September 20, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 6 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Heubach Colorants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter of the Financial Year 2024-2025 ended on June 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the auditors thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 and other applicable Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday July 24, 2024, Interalia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Review thereon for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 14 May 2024

Heubach Colorants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed the Audited Financial Results pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. Please find enclosed outcome of Board meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Please find enclosed information under Regulation 30 under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 pertaining to change in Directorate.

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 2 Jan 2024