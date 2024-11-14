iifl-logo-icon 1
Heubach Colorants India Ltd Board Meeting

551.25
(0.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Heubach Colorant CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Heubach Colorants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Please find enclosed the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Sep 202420 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 as amended we would like to inform you that based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 20, 2024, interalia approved the appointment of Ms. Ashwini Natekar (ICSI Membership No. A65477) as the interim Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. September 20, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 6 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time
Board Meeting24 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Heubach Colorants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter of the Financial Year 2024-2025 ended on June 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the auditors thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 and other applicable Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday July 24, 2024, Interalia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Review thereon for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202414 May 2024
Heubach Colorants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed the Audited Financial Results pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. Please find enclosed outcome of Board meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Please find enclosed information under Regulation 30 under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 pertaining to change in Directorate.
Board Meeting24 Jan 20242 Jan 2024
Heubach Colorants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., January 24, 2024, interalia Considered and approved the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)

