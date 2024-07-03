SectorChemicals
Open₹1,772.3
Prev. Close₹1,772.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,403.04
Day's High₹1,772.3
Day's Low₹1,700
52 Week's High₹2,710
52 Week's Low₹1,711.4
Book Value₹498.54
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,587.23
P/E31.01
EPS57.12
Divi. Yield0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.48
6.48
6.48
6.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,527.91
1,393.85
1,185.91
890.93
Net Worth
1,534.39
1,400.33
1,192.39
897.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,918.05
1,227.77
919.05
863.64
yoy growth (%)
56.22
33.59
6.41
29.37
Raw materials
-1,073.06
-622.69
-511.16
-464.08
As % of sales
55.94
50.71
55.61
53.73
Employee costs
-88.72
-65.67
-32.7
-26.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
423.14
309.97
153.71
165.23
Depreciation
-29.16
-23.34
-24.18
-19.28
Tax paid
-115.19
-78.26
-39.96
-52.65
Working capital
179.19
61.15
41.59
35.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.22
33.59
6.41
29.37
Op profit growth
36.92
81.69
-1.26
20.43
EBIT growth
36.43
90.11
-4.83
23.2
Net profit growth
32.89
103.69
0.5
32.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,641.51
2,355.4
2,322.88
1,311.46
935.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,641.51
2,355.4
2,322.88
1,311.46
935.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.64
15.25
14.72
6.07
5.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
A Prathap Reddy
Whole-time Director
N Rajeshwar Reddy
Managing Director
D Ram Reddy
Whole Time Director & CFO
A Srinivas Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lakhan Suganchand Dargad
Independent Director
Suhasini Y Shah
Independent Director
Adabala Seshagiri Rao
Independent Director
Uma Rajiv Pradhan
Independent Director
R. Mohan Kumar
Summary
Promoted by the KPR Group of Industries, Balaji Amines Ltd. (BAL) was incorporated on 27th October, 1988. The Company is a leading manufacturer of ethyl and methyl amines which have various applications in chemical industries. It is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of Speciality Chemicals, Aliphatic Amines and Derivatives. Apart from this, it has now diversified into producing derivatives of methyl and ethyl amines, namely, Di-Methyl Amine Hydrochloride (DMA-HCl), Choline Chloride, Di Methyl Acetamide, etc. At present, the Company supply to various Blue Chip Companies like IDI, Hoechst, Rallis, Ion Exchange, Cheminor Drugs, TTK Pharma, etc. It has four manufacturing facilities, three plants at Tuljapur and Chincholi in Maharashtra and one at Medak, Telangana. It owns a Five Star Hotel in Solapur, Maharashtra and has CFL lamps facility at Medak, Telangana. The Company presently operates in three segments i.e., Specialty Chemicals and Amines, Hotel and CFL Lamps. A new facility for manufacture of Speciality Chemicals is under construction at Chicholi, Maharashtra.On May 95, it came out with a public issue of 9.63 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 30), aggregating Rs 3.85 cr to part-finance expansion plans for ethylamines and forward integration for the manufacture of derivatives of methyl and ethyl amines, totaling to Rs 10 cr. In 1988, the Company started business operations.In 1989, it started to produce Methyl Amines and Ethyl Amines.In 1992, the Company established R
The Balaji Amines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1724.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balaji Amines Ltd is ₹5587.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Balaji Amines Ltd is 31.01 and 3.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balaji Amines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balaji Amines Ltd is ₹1711.4 and ₹2710 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Balaji Amines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.37%, 3 Years at -21.90%, 1 Year at -31.62%, 6 Month at -27.01%, 3 Month at -21.73% and 1 Month at -14.88%.
