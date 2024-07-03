Summary

Promoted by the KPR Group of Industries, Balaji Amines Ltd. (BAL) was incorporated on 27th October, 1988. The Company is a leading manufacturer of ethyl and methyl amines which have various applications in chemical industries. It is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of Speciality Chemicals, Aliphatic Amines and Derivatives. Apart from this, it has now diversified into producing derivatives of methyl and ethyl amines, namely, Di-Methyl Amine Hydrochloride (DMA-HCl), Choline Chloride, Di Methyl Acetamide, etc. At present, the Company supply to various Blue Chip Companies like IDI, Hoechst, Rallis, Ion Exchange, Cheminor Drugs, TTK Pharma, etc. It has four manufacturing facilities, three plants at Tuljapur and Chincholi in Maharashtra and one at Medak, Telangana. It owns a Five Star Hotel in Solapur, Maharashtra and has CFL lamps facility at Medak, Telangana. The Company presently operates in three segments i.e., Specialty Chemicals and Amines, Hotel and CFL Lamps. A new facility for manufacture of Speciality Chemicals is under construction at Chicholi, Maharashtra.On May 95, it came out with a public issue of 9.63 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 30), aggregating Rs 3.85 cr to part-finance expansion plans for ethylamines and forward integration for the manufacture of derivatives of methyl and ethyl amines, totaling to Rs 10 cr. In 1988, the Company started business operations.In 1989, it started to produce Methyl Amines and Ethyl Amines.In 1992, the Company established R

Read More