iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Balaji Amines Ltd Share Price

1,724.4
(-2.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,772.3
  • Day's High1,772.3
  • 52 Wk High2,710
  • Prev. Close1,772.3
  • Day's Low1,700
  • 52 Wk Low 1,711.4
  • Turnover (lac)1,403.04
  • P/E31.01
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value498.54
  • EPS57.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,587.23
  • Div. Yield0.62
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Balaji Amines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,772.3

Prev. Close

1,772.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,403.04

Day's High

1,772.3

Day's Low

1,700

52 Week's High

2,710

52 Week's Low

1,711.4

Book Value

498.54

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,587.23

P/E

31.01

EPS

57.12

Divi. Yield

0.62

Balaji Amines Ltd Corporate Action

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11

arrow

15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jun, 2024

arrow

Balaji Amines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Balaji Amines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.70%

Non-Promoter- 7.06%

Institutions: 7.06%

Non-Institutions: 39.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Balaji Amines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.48

6.48

6.48

6.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,527.91

1,393.85

1,185.91

890.93

Net Worth

1,534.39

1,400.33

1,192.39

897.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,918.05

1,227.77

919.05

863.64

yoy growth (%)

56.22

33.59

6.41

29.37

Raw materials

-1,073.06

-622.69

-511.16

-464.08

As % of sales

55.94

50.71

55.61

53.73

Employee costs

-88.72

-65.67

-32.7

-26.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

423.14

309.97

153.71

165.23

Depreciation

-29.16

-23.34

-24.18

-19.28

Tax paid

-115.19

-78.26

-39.96

-52.65

Working capital

179.19

61.15

41.59

35.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.22

33.59

6.41

29.37

Op profit growth

36.92

81.69

-1.26

20.43

EBIT growth

36.43

90.11

-4.83

23.2

Net profit growth

32.89

103.69

0.5

32.26

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,641.51

2,355.4

2,322.88

1,311.46

935.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,641.51

2,355.4

2,322.88

1,311.46

935.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

29.64

15.25

14.72

6.07

5.01

View Annually Results

Balaji Amines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Balaji Amines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

A Prathap Reddy

Whole-time Director

N Rajeshwar Reddy

Managing Director

D Ram Reddy

Whole Time Director & CFO

A Srinivas Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lakhan Suganchand Dargad

Independent Director

Suhasini Y Shah

Independent Director

Adabala Seshagiri Rao

Independent Director

Uma Rajiv Pradhan

Independent Director

R. Mohan Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Balaji Amines Ltd

Summary

Promoted by the KPR Group of Industries, Balaji Amines Ltd. (BAL) was incorporated on 27th October, 1988. The Company is a leading manufacturer of ethyl and methyl amines which have various applications in chemical industries. It is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of Speciality Chemicals, Aliphatic Amines and Derivatives. Apart from this, it has now diversified into producing derivatives of methyl and ethyl amines, namely, Di-Methyl Amine Hydrochloride (DMA-HCl), Choline Chloride, Di Methyl Acetamide, etc. At present, the Company supply to various Blue Chip Companies like IDI, Hoechst, Rallis, Ion Exchange, Cheminor Drugs, TTK Pharma, etc. It has four manufacturing facilities, three plants at Tuljapur and Chincholi in Maharashtra and one at Medak, Telangana. It owns a Five Star Hotel in Solapur, Maharashtra and has CFL lamps facility at Medak, Telangana. The Company presently operates in three segments i.e., Specialty Chemicals and Amines, Hotel and CFL Lamps. A new facility for manufacture of Speciality Chemicals is under construction at Chicholi, Maharashtra.On May 95, it came out with a public issue of 9.63 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 30), aggregating Rs 3.85 cr to part-finance expansion plans for ethylamines and forward integration for the manufacture of derivatives of methyl and ethyl amines, totaling to Rs 10 cr. In 1988, the Company started business operations.In 1989, it started to produce Methyl Amines and Ethyl Amines.In 1992, the Company established R
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Balaji Amines Ltd share price today?

The Balaji Amines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1724.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Balaji Amines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balaji Amines Ltd is ₹5587.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Balaji Amines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Balaji Amines Ltd is 31.01 and 3.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Balaji Amines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balaji Amines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balaji Amines Ltd is ₹1711.4 and ₹2710 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Balaji Amines Ltd?

Balaji Amines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.37%, 3 Years at -21.90%, 1 Year at -31.62%, 6 Month at -27.01%, 3 Month at -21.73% and 1 Month at -14.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Balaji Amines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Balaji Amines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.70 %
Institutions - 7.06 %
Public - 39.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Balaji Amines Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.