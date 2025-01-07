iifl-logo-icon 1
Balaji Amines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,766.35
(2.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,918.05

1,227.77

919.05

863.64

yoy growth (%)

56.22

33.59

6.41

29.37

Raw materials

-1,073.06

-622.69

-511.16

-464.08

As % of sales

55.94

50.71

55.61

53.73

Employee costs

-88.72

-65.67

-32.7

-26.89

As % of sales

4.62

5.34

3.55

3.11

Other costs

-309.04

-212.79

-195.41

-190.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.11

17.33

21.26

22.06

Operating profit

447.21

326.61

179.76

182.06

OPM

23.31

26.6

19.55

21.08

Depreciation

-29.16

-23.34

-24.18

-19.28

Interest expense

-7.04

-5.33

-12.13

-9.04

Other income

12.13

12.03

10.26

11.5

Profit before tax

423.14

309.97

153.71

165.23

Taxes

-115.19

-78.26

-39.96

-52.65

Tax rate

-27.22

-25.24

-25.99

-31.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

307.94

231.71

113.75

112.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.59

Net profit

307.94

231.71

113.75

113.18

yoy growth (%)

32.89

103.69

0.5

32.26

NPM

16.05

18.87

12.37

13.1

