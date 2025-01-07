Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,918.05
1,227.77
919.05
863.64
yoy growth (%)
56.22
33.59
6.41
29.37
Raw materials
-1,073.06
-622.69
-511.16
-464.08
As % of sales
55.94
50.71
55.61
53.73
Employee costs
-88.72
-65.67
-32.7
-26.89
As % of sales
4.62
5.34
3.55
3.11
Other costs
-309.04
-212.79
-195.41
-190.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.11
17.33
21.26
22.06
Operating profit
447.21
326.61
179.76
182.06
OPM
23.31
26.6
19.55
21.08
Depreciation
-29.16
-23.34
-24.18
-19.28
Interest expense
-7.04
-5.33
-12.13
-9.04
Other income
12.13
12.03
10.26
11.5
Profit before tax
423.14
309.97
153.71
165.23
Taxes
-115.19
-78.26
-39.96
-52.65
Tax rate
-27.22
-25.24
-25.99
-31.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
307.94
231.71
113.75
112.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.59
Net profit
307.94
231.71
113.75
113.18
yoy growth (%)
32.89
103.69
0.5
32.26
NPM
16.05
18.87
12.37
13.1
