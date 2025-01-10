Balaji Amines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.48
6.48
6.48
6.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,527.91
1,393.85
1,185.91
890.93
Net Worth
1,534.39
1,400.33
1,192.39
897.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
67.8
58.91
52.62
48.67
Total Liabilities
1,602.19
1,459.24
1,245.01
946.08
Fixed Assets
867.11
678.16
635.96
517.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
66
128.32
66
66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.6
0
0
0
Networking Capital
462.76
492.05
494.91
344.8
Inventories
262.64
267.23
202.63
95.93
Inventory Days
38.55
28.51
Sundry Debtors
262.24
260.29
436.13
272.35
Debtor Days
82.99
80.96
Other Current Assets
72.27
56.61
95.62
322.24
Sundry Creditors
-88.56
-44.86
-181.54
-73.52
Creditor Days
34.54
21.85
Other Current Liabilities
-45.83
-47.22
-57.93
-272.2
Cash
205.72
160.71
48.12
17.66
Total Assets
1,602.19
1,459.24
1,244.99
946.07
