|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
76.92
40.14
8.35
28.8
Op profit growth
68.83
106.48
-0.72
22.12
EBIT growth
72.63
123.75
-11.55
26.37
Net profit growth
54.67
127.28
-7.4
37.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.15
28.45
19.31
21.08
EBIT margin
25.65
26.29
16.47
20.17
Net profit margin
15.87
18.16
11.19
13.1
RoCE
46.26
33.55
18.49
28.72
RoNW
8.59
7.67
4.65
6.82
RoA
7.15
5.79
3.14
4.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
128.98
75.15
30.08
34.93
Dividend per share
6
4
3.2
2.6
Cash EPS
100.74
62.89
22.58
28.97
Book value per share
385.74
276.03
203.12
144.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.5
23.45
8.34
16.11
P/CEPS
28.8
28.02
11.11
19.41
P/B
7.52
6.38
1.23
3.9
EV/EBIDTA
14.82
15.34
5.72
10.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
9.68
7.44
Tax payout
-27.73
-25.44
-25.65
-31.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
70.29
71.4
74.13
62.75
Inventory days
26.13
30.44
38.59
39.74
Creditor days
-29.45
-26.48
-31.71
-33.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-34.81
-18.85
-6.69
-19.27
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.12
0.38
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
0.07
0.28
1.38
0.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.68
-48.05
-54.9
-53.73
Employee costs
-3.94
-5.17
-3.64
-3.11
Other costs
-16.21
-18.31
-22.13
-22.06
