To

The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 36th Annual Report together with the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 1,33,784.44 1,72,628.31 1,64,151.30 2,35,539.56 Other Income 2,089.55 975.65 2,963.77 1,524.64 Total Income 1,35,873.99 1,73,603.95 1,67,115.07 2,37,064.20 Total Expenses excluding Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 1,09,129.52 1,39,667.05 1,31,777.93 1,74,628.17 Profit Before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 26,744.47 33,936.90 35,337.14 62,436.03 Less: Depreciation 3,364.61 3,126.24 4,537.36 4,557.34 Profit Before Finance Cost and Tax 23,379.86 30,810.66 30,799.78 57,878.69 Less: Finance Cost 217.91 273.35 644.23 1,197.17 Profit Before Tax (PBT) 23,161.95 30,537.31 30,155.55 56,681.52 Less: Current Tax 6,038.48 7,838.28 7,575.64 16,072.72 Adjustment of earlier years tax -6.95 -55.18 -650.39 40.50 Total Tax 6,031.54 7,783.09 6,925.25 16,113.22 Profit After Tax (PAT) 17,130.41 22,754.22 23,230.30 40,568.30 Other Comprehensive Income -483.96 -16.36 -481.98 -22.82 Total Comprehensive Income 16,646.45 22,737.86 22,748.32 40,545.48 1. Owners of the parent 16,646.45 22,737.86 20,002.49 32,532.09 2. Non-controlling Interests - - 2,745.85 8,013.39 Less: Transfer to Reserves -1,713.00 -2,275.42 -1,713.00 -2,275.42 Balance 14,933.45 20,462.45 18,289.49 30,256.67 Balance of profit of earlier years 1,23,423.41 1,04,905.04 1,38,814.25 1,10,651.07 Add (Less): Final Dividend Paid, Other Comprehensive -3,240.10 -1,944.06 -3240.10 -2,093.49 Income, net of taxes etc. Balance Carried Forward 1,35,116.76 1,23,423.41 1,53,863.64 1,38,814.25

2. PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS AND THE STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

Your company has achieved a total income of D1,35,873.99

Lakhs on Standalone Basis and D1,67,115.07 Lakhs on Consolidated Basis during the financial year 2023-24 as compared to D1,73,603.95 Lakhs on Standalone Basis and D2,37,064.20 Lakhs in previous year. The Standalone and Consolidated Profit before Tax (PBT) for the year stood at D23,161.95 Lakhs and D30,155.55 Lakhs as compared to D30,537.31 Lakhs and D56,681.52 Lakhs respectively over the previous year. The Standalone and Consolidated Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at C17,130.41 Lakhs and C23,230.30 Lakhs as compared to C22,754.22 Lakhs and C40,568.30 Lakhs over the previous year.

Further, the details of operations are given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms part of this report.

3. DIVIDEND

During the Financial Year, based on the Companys performance, the Board of Directors have declared dividend of C11/- each per equity share at 550% of the face value of C2/- each, if approved by the Members and would involve a cash outflow of D3,564.11 Lakhs.

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has framed a Dividend Distribution Policy and the same is herewith annexed as ‘Annexure I to this report. The Dividend Distribution Policy is posted on the website of the Company at http://www.balajiamines.com/ pdf/1703159270DividendDistributionPolicy.pdf

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company proposes to transfer a sum of D1,713.00 Lakhs to the General Reserves. An amount of D11,693.35 Lakhs is proposed to be retained in the statement of profit and loss.

5. SUBSIDIARIES

Balaji Speciality Chemicals Limited (BSCL) is the only Subsidiary of the Company. BSCL is engaged in Manufacturing of Ethylenediamine (EDA), Piperazine (Anhydrous), Aminoethylpiperazine (AEP) and Diethylene triamine (DETA) and other Specialty Chemicals.

During the period under review, BSCL has withdrawn the draft Red Herring Prospectus filed with SEBI for Initial Public Offering of Equity Shares in their Board Meeting held on 8th September, 2023.

6. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As required pursuant to the provisions of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on the basis of the Audited Financial Statements of the Company and its Subsidiary.

As per the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company will also place separate audited accounts of its Subsidiaries on its website. The audited financial statements of subsidiary are available on the website of the Company at https://www.balajiamines.com/ investor-relations.php.

The Statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 is attached as ‘Annexure II to this Annual Report.

7. CREDIT RATING

The Credit Rating of the Company is afirmed during the year as "IND AA/Stable/IND A1+" by India Ratings and Research Private Limited.

8. DETAILS OF COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR

During the Financial Year 2023-24, no company ceased to be a subsidiary of the company and your company does not have any associates or joint ventures.

9. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL WHO WERE APPOINTED OR HAVE RESIGNED DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR

The constitution of the Board is in compliance with the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations.

During the financial year 2023-24, the following changes were occurred in the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel: At 35th Annual General Meeting held on 10th July, 2023, the Members had approved the appointment of Dr. Suhasini Yatin Shah, Dr. Uma Rajiv Pradhan, Mr. Mohan Kumar Ramakrishna and Mr. Adabala Seshagiri Rao as Independent Directors of the Company for a term of 5 Years respectively i.e. from 20th May, 2023 to 19th May, 2028.

Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board vide resolution passed on 20th May, 2023, re-designated Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy Nomula as Whole-time Director and Mr. Ande Srinivas Reddy as Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Naveena Chandra Thammishetty, Mr. Amarender Reddy Minupuri, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy Chavali, Mr. Kashinath Revappa Dhole and Mrs. Vimala Behram Madon, resigned from the office of Independent Directors of the Company with effect from closing hours on 20th May, 2023. Mr. Hemanth Reddy Gaddam has resigned from the office of Whole-time Director and CFO of the Company with effect from closing hours on 20th May, 2023. The Company has placed its sincere appreciation for the contributions made by them during their tenure on the Board of the Company.

Pursuant to Section 152 of the Act read with the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Dundurapu Ram Reddy, Managing Director retires by rotation and is eligible, offers himself for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

10. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations of independence from all Independent Directors pursuant to the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence. The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise and hold the highest standards of integrity during their tenure. In terms of Section 150 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, the Independent Directors of the Company have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

11. MEETINGS

During the year, four meetings of the Board of Directors were held, as more particularly disclosed in the attached Report on Corporate Governance. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the prescribed period.

The number and dates of meetings held by the Board and its Committees, attendance of Directors and details of remuneration paid to them is given separately in the Report on Corporate Governance in terms of Section 134(3) (b) of the Companies Act, 2013.

None of the Directors are disqualified under Section 164(2) of the Act. Certificate on non-disqualification, as required under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to the Report on Corporate Governance.

Committees of the Board

Details of committees of the Board, their composition, terms of reference and other details are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms a part of this Annual Report.

Meetings of Independent Directors

As stipulated by the Code of Independent Directors under the Act and the Listing Regulations, one meeting of Independent Directors was held during the year. The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of the Chairman, Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole.

12. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance by the Directors individually (including Independent Directors) as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration and other Committees.

A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgments, safeguarding the interest of the Company. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Familiarization program for Independent Directors

The Company familiarizes its Independent Directors pursuant to the requirements of the Listing Regulations with their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company. The details of the familiarization programme imparted to Independent Directors of the Company during Financial Year 2023-24 are available on the website of the Company at http://www.balajiamines.com/ pdf/1708002869FamiliarisationProgramme.pdf.

It is the general practice of the Company to notify the changes in all the applicable laws from time to time in Board Meetings conducted.

13. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanation available to them that -(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; (b) such accounting policies as mentioned in the notes to the financial statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent made so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the statement of profit of the Company for that period; (c) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) the annual accounts for the year 2023-24 have been prepared on a going concern basis; (e) the proper internal financial controls are in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and were adequate and operating effectively mentioned under various heads of the departments which are in turn reporting to the Whole-time Directors.

14. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

Your Company has been carrying out continuous Research and Development activities in the following areas: The Company has initiated various process development activities in the following plants which have bearing on the cost reduction, product quality improvement and modifications required to meet specific requirements of customers for some products. i. Pharmapure Povidone (PVP K-30) - Unit-III ii. Di-methyl Carbonate - Unit IV iii. Bio ETP treatment Plants iv. Morpholine v. DMAHCL - Unit -III vi. Field trials of Paddy crop by using NBPT blended with Urea in association with Indian Institute of Rice Research, Hyderabad

15. EXPANSION/DIVERSIFICATION

A. Methylamines: The new project is progressing as planned and likely to be commissioned around December 2024.

B. Electronic Grade DMC: Electronic Grade DMC plant is under execution, which will be commissioned during FY 24-25. This has good demand for EV Batteries which has good potential in the coming years as we are the only manufacturers of DMC in India right now with an installed capacity of 15,000 MTPA.

C. Dimethyl Ether (DME): The project for manufacture of DME is under execution at Unit-IV. The Plant is expected to be commissioned around March 2025. This has an application in the Aerosol industry apart from using as a replacement to LPG for Industrial and Commercial usage. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has initiated to blend DME 20% with LPG, seeing the advantages of DME. The same is under final printing as a Gazette Notification.>

D. The company is proposing to take up the following projects:

1. N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) - 3000 TPA

2. N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric triamide (NBPT) - 2500 TPA

3. Isopropylamine: The company is proposing to manufacture Isopropylamine (Mono & Di) in the existing plant of Ethylamines at Unit -I by modifying the existing Ethylamines plant which is not in operations as we have set up a New and high output plant for manufacturing of Ethylamines at Unit - IV

4. Hotel: New rooms addition to the existing 129 rooms as the demand for room accommodation is increasing. Presently average occupancy is around 85-90% and yielding good revenue. As per structural stability assessment, we can add another 40 rooms on the existing structure towards the South side of the building with an estimated cost of C30 to 35 crores.

E. The proposed Greenfield Solar Power Plant of 20 MW capacity near MIDC, Solapur, Maharashtra - works are progressing at a brisk pace. Presently, we are taking up an 8 MW capacity Solar Power plant in phase I, the same is expected to be operational by December 2024.

16. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of business during the year.

17. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments, if any affecting the financial position of your Company which have occurred after the closure of the Financial Year 2023-24 till the date of this Report.

18. REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors and Senior Management personnel and fix their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is placed on the website of the Company at the link: http://www.balajiamines.com/pdf/1708061046Nomina-tion, RemunerationandEvaluationPolicy.pdf.

19. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

20. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of the Act, the Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the Companys website at https://www. balajiamines.com/investor-relations.php.

21. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

In term of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules are provided in ‘Annexure III to this report.

Details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, with respect to information of employees of the Company will be provided upon request by a Member. In terms of the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Act, the Annual Report is being sent to all the Members of the Company whose email address(es) are registered with the Company/ Depository Participants via electronic mode, excluding the aforesaid Annexure. If any Member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, the Member may write to the Company Secretary in this regard or send an email to cs@balajiamines.com.

22. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has in place proper and adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of its business, size and complexity of its operations. Internal control systems comprising policies and procedures designed and implemented to ensure reliability of financial reporting, timely feedback on achievement of operational and strategic goals, compliance with policies, procedure, applicable laws and regulations, and that all assets and resources acquired are used optimally.

23. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. M. Anandam & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000125S), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Independent Auditors report given by M/s. M. Anandam & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

24. REPORTING OF FRAUDS

During the year under review, there was no instance of fraud, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and /or Board under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

25. INTERNAL AUDITORS

The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee have appointed M/s. Pandhare & Company, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for Manufacturing Division and M/s. Aherkar

& Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Hotel Division of the Company. The Internal Auditors are submitting their reports on a monthly basis.

26. COST AUDITORS

In accordance with Section 148(3) read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, the Audit Committee has recommended and the Board of Directors had appointed Mr. Narayan D. Dontul, Practicing Cost Accountants, Solapur, (Firm Registration No. 100224) as Cost Auditors of the Company, to carry out the cost audit of the products manufactured by the Company during the financial year 2023-24 on a remuneration of D75,000/- (Rupees Seventy Five Thousand only) (plus

GST and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses). The remuneration payable to the cost auditor is required to be placed before the Members in a general meeting for their approval. Accordingly, a resolution seeking Members approval for the remuneration payable to Mr. Narayan D. Dontul, Cost Accountants, is included at Item No. 4 of the Notice convening the 36th Annual General Meeting.

27. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS & SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed M/s. P. S. Rao & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report, pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is given in Annexure IV ‘ attached hereto and forms part of this Report. The Secretarial Auditors have raised the following qualification in their report issued for the Financial Year 2023-24:

Company has submitted financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2023 with a delay of 16 days from the due date of submission, which is a non-compliance of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Company has also received notices in this regard from the Stock Exchanges and the necessary fines were paid.

Reply to Qualification of Secretarial Auditors:

The material subsidiary of the Company, Balaji Speciality Chemicals Limited ("BSCL") was proposing to undertake its initial public offering of equity shares ("BSCL IPO"). The management of BSCL were unavailable due to their involvement in the BSCL IPO (which required significant efforts and work for their management) and they could not complete the preparation of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (which were necessary for preparation and submission of the consolidated financial results of the Company for such period) and post completion of preparation of Financial Results by BSCL Company has immediately approved and submitted the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023.

The Secretarial Audit Report of Unlisted Material Subsidiary, Balaji Speciality Chemicals Limited issued by M/s. P. S. Rao & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries is forming part of the Report on Corporate Governance.

As per Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issued by M/s. P. S. Rao & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries pursuant to SEBI circular dated February 8, 2019 and is forming part of the Report on Corporate Governance.

28. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy in terms of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 for the employees to report their grievances / concerns about instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct by means of Protected Disclosure to the Authorized Officer or the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The vigil mechanism / whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http://www. balajiamines.com/pdf/1701953176WhistleBlowerPolicy. pdf.

29. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as ‘Annexure V.

30. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTY

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were at an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

During the year, all Related Party Transactions were placed before the Audit Committee and also to the Board for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee was obtained for the transactions which were of a foreseen and repetitive nature. A statement on Related Party Transactions specifying the details of the transactions pursuant to each omnibus approval granted, is placed on a quarterly basis for review by the Audit Committee.

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI Listing Regulations, the disclosures of Related Party Transactions are submitted to the Stock Exchanges on a half-yearly basis. The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company is uploaded on the website of the Company and the same can be accessed at the link: http://www.balajiamines.com/ pdf/1703137523PolicyonRelatedPartyTransactions.pdf. The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, in Form AOC-2 and disclosures under Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is annexed as ‘Annexure VI to this report.

31. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee and formulated a policy on Risk Management in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 21 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details of the Committee and its terms of reference are set out in the Report on Corporate

Governance forming part of the Directors Report. The Risk Management Policy of the Company is posted on the website of the Company and the web link: http://www. balajiamines.com/pdf/1702972928RiskManagementPolicy. pdf.

32. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Board in compliance with the provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules made thereunder has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee. The details of the Committee and its terms of reference are set out in the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of the Directors Report. The CSR policy has been placed on the Website of the Company and can be accessed through the link: http://www.balajiamines. com/pdf/1708062412CorporateSocialReponsibilityPolicy. pdf and a brief outline of the CSR Policy and the CSR initiatives undertaken by the Company during the year as per Annexure prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 have been appended as ‘Annexure VII to this Report.

33. FIXED DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and as such no principal or interest was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

34. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

35. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2) read with the Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year is shown in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

36. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the year under review, the Company has not filed any application or no proceeding is pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

37. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

During the year under review, the Company has not made any one-time settlement while taking any loans from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

38. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, your Company has complied with the respective Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Meeting on Board of Directors (SS-1), General Meetings (SS-2) and Dividend (SS-3).

39. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTIONS

The Company is yet to implement the ESOP Scheme.

40. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT WITH ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE

The Company forms part of the top 1000 listed entities on BSE and NSE as on 31st March, 2024. Accordingly, pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of Listing Regulations, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is provided in a separate section which forms part of the Annual Report.

41. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company practices a culture that is built on core values and ethical good governance practices and is committed to transparency in all its operations and activities. A Report on Corporate Governance along with a Certificate from M/s. P. S. Rao & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Regulations 17 to 27, clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and paragraphs C, D and E of Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report.

42. HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company considers its Human Resource as the major strength to achieve its objectives. Keeping this in view, your Company takes all the care to attract, train and retain well qualified and deserving employees. The employees are sufficiently empowered and enabled to work in an environment that inspires them to achieve higher levels of performance. The un_inching commitment of the employees is the driving force behind the Companys vision being accomplished. Your Company appreciates the contribution of its dedicated employees.

43. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMAN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. This policy is placed on the Companys Website at http://www. balajiamines.com/pdf/1645091304Anti%20Sexual%20 Harassment%20Policy.pdf.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed of during the year:

No. of Complaints received : Nil No. of Complaints disposed off : Nil

44. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on NSE Limited and BSE Limited. The annual listing fees for the year 2024-25 have been paid to these exchanges.

45. ACKNOWLEDGMENT

Your Directors express their sincere appreciation to the customers, members, dealers, employees, bankers, State and Central Government, Stock Exchanges and all the stakeholders for their cooperation and confidence reposed in the Company.