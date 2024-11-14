iifl-logo-icon 1
Balaji Amines Ltd Board Meeting

Balaji Amines CORPORATE ACTIONS

Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
BALAJI AMINES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
BALAJI AMINES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20241 May 2024
BALAJI AMINES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024; 2. recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company; and 3. other matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
BALAJI AMINES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 30, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

