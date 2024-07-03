Balaji Amines Ltd Summary

Promoted by the KPR Group of Industries, Balaji Amines Ltd. (BAL) was incorporated on 27th October, 1988. The Company is a leading manufacturer of ethyl and methyl amines which have various applications in chemical industries. It is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of Speciality Chemicals, Aliphatic Amines and Derivatives. Apart from this, it has now diversified into producing derivatives of methyl and ethyl amines, namely, Di-Methyl Amine Hydrochloride (DMA-HCl), Choline Chloride, Di Methyl Acetamide, etc. At present, the Company supply to various Blue Chip Companies like IDI, Hoechst, Rallis, Ion Exchange, Cheminor Drugs, TTK Pharma, etc. It has four manufacturing facilities, three plants at Tuljapur and Chincholi in Maharashtra and one at Medak, Telangana. It owns a Five Star Hotel in Solapur, Maharashtra and has CFL lamps facility at Medak, Telangana. The Company presently operates in three segments i.e., Specialty Chemicals and Amines, Hotel and CFL Lamps. A new facility for manufacture of Speciality Chemicals is under construction at Chicholi, Maharashtra.On May 95, it came out with a public issue of 9.63 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 30), aggregating Rs 3.85 cr to part-finance expansion plans for ethylamines and forward integration for the manufacture of derivatives of methyl and ethyl amines, totaling to Rs 10 cr. In 1988, the Company started business operations.In 1989, it started to produce Methyl Amines and Ethyl Amines.In 1992, the Company established R&D Centre at Hyderabad.In 1995, it started manufacturing drug intermediate -Dimethyl Amine Hydrochloride.In 1997-98, the company has successfully commenced the commercial operation of its main plant (Ethyl Amines) from June, 1997.In 2000, it added derivatives of Methyl and Ethyle Amines to the product portfolio.In 2001, the Company was certified with ISO:9001.Expansion programme has been taken up for value-added products like Choline Chloride, DMAE-HCI and other intermediates at a cost of Rs.500 lacs. The project has been appraised by State Bank of Hyderabad and Bank of India for a term loan of Rs.290 lacs and Rs.100 lacs respectively.The balance would be met out by the internal accruals of the company.The project would be implemented on phases and the first phase is likely to be commissioned during the current year 2001-2002.During the year 2003, Company was awarded Recognized Export House status from Government of India, Ministry of Commerce, New Delhi. It increased the capacity of Methyl Amines.In 2005, the Company developed more specialty chemicals.In 2006, it founded Balaji Foundation and Research Centre for the rural population as a part of CSR activity. It became the sole manufacturerof GBI, NMP, and Morpholine.During the year 2009, the Company started power generation through windmill by establishing 1.5 MW windmill unit at Satara, Maharashtra. It established an R & D GBL Plant at Tamalwadi, Solapur. It commenced setting up 2.5 MW Co-Generation Power Plant Unit at Tamalwadi and PVP Plant at Chincholi, in Solapur respectively. Apart from this, it secured the Certificate of Merit for Outstanding Export by Chemexcil.During the year 2010, 2.5 Mw Co- Generation Power Plant at Tamalwadi, Solapur has been commissioned in July, 2009. Besides this, the PVP Plant at Chincholi, Solapur has started producing various grades and the mandatory approvals are in final stages.In 2010, the Company installed wind turbine for generating in-house electricity to start focusing on renewable energy.In 2012, the Company received Certificate of Suitability certification from European Directorate for the Quality Medicines & Health Care (EDQM), Europe for its product PVPK-30. It also received WHOGMP certification and REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) for four products namely, Triethylamine, Gammabutyrolactone, N-Ethylamine-2-Pyrrolidone along with the already registered N-methyl 2 Pyrrolidone (NMP). It has been awarded for the category of Best Manufacturer - Exporter (Medium) at the Indian Exporter Excellence Awards 2012 instituted by the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited (ECGC)[An Indian Govt. Undertaking], in association with Dun and Bradstreet (D&B), which seeks to recognize leading exporters for their excellence in their respective fields. In October 2013, the Company inaugurated its 129 Room Five-Star Hotel Property Balaji Sarovar Premiere with an investment of Rs. 110 crore. It executed the commissioning of DMF manufacturing Plant. Further, two new plants, one for the first phase of Di-Methyl Amine Hydrochloride (DMA-HCL) with an installed capacity of 7500 MT per annum commissioned in the month of February, 2013 and second plant for manufacture of Di Methyl Formamide (DMF) with an installed capacity of 30000 MT / P. A at MIDC Chincholi, Solapur has been commissioned in the month of March, 2013. During the year 2013, Companys 5 star Hotel Property started commercially from 1st November 2013 which is being managed by Sarovar Group of Hotels.In 2014, the Company was awarded for Balaji Sarovar Premiums eco-friendly Green technology.During the year 2015, Company successfully re-commissioned its DMF plant by strengthening the Carbon Monoxide plan. In 2015, it was awarded another Certificate of Excellence for Balaji Sarovar Premiere from the Trip Advisor on the basis of customer reviews for excellent food, service and hospitality.In 2016, it set up a plant to manufacture Acetonitrile.During the year 2017-18, the subsidiaries of the Company viz. Bhagyanagar Chemicals Limited (companys holding 100%) and Balaji Greentech Products Limited (companys holding 66%) were amalgamated with BAL (the Company) as per the scheme of amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble NCLT, Mumbai.In 2018, the Company was 90 acres of land at MIDC, Chincholi with Mega Project Status for this new project by Maharashtra State Government. It commissioned a new plant for manufacture of Morpholine and Acetonitrile after successful trial runs.In 2019, the Company set up a new plant project under its subsidiary, Balaji Specialty Chemicals Private Limited, which got completed in a record 12 months. In 2021, Company commenced operation in Greenfield Project at Unit-IV. The Boiler of 50 TPH capacity was commissioned during FY 2021-22, with a capex of Rs 19.76 Crores. The Company commissioned a New Ethylamines Plant Phase I of its Greenfield Project. During FY 23, the Company commissioned Phase I (Unit IV) DMC, PG and PC plants, comprising the production capacity of 15,000 tons of Di-methyl Carbonate (DMC)/ Propylene Carbonate (PC) and 15,000 tons of Propylene Glycol (PG).