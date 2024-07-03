Summary

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited (Formerly known as Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Limited) was incorporated on 19th January, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading in synthetic food colours and chemicals. It provides superior colour solutions in applications for various industries such as Food & Beverage, Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Feeds, Cosmetics, Dairy etc. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Raigad Dist. of Maharashtra. The company installed Food colours with a capacity of 302 tpa at its proposed plant at Roha (Raigad district), Maharashtra. It entered the capital market in Feb.96 with a public issue of 17,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 175 lac, to part-finance the project.The company has a marketing tie-up with Hongkong-based Tai Cheong Trading Co, for exporting 15 tpm of food colours.In 1997 the company commenced its commercial production of Synthetic Organic Dyestuffs at its plant at Roha.The company was awarded with BS EN ISO - 9002 : 1994 certificate certified by Lloyds Register Quality Assurance (LRQA), a leading international accrediated certification body, during 1999-2000.The first phase of new manufacturing facility of the Company situated at Plot No. 68 MIDC Dhatav- Roha came into production from 15 August, 2011 and the 2nd phase commenced production from June, 2012.During the year 2016-17, the Company changed its name to Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited from Vidh

