Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹548
Prev. Close₹552.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.62
Day's High₹552.7
Day's Low₹525
52 Week's High₹569.15
52 Week's Low₹381.55
Book Value₹60.05
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,625.11
P/E72.65
EPS7.61
Divi. Yield0.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
276.06
246.39
212.5
156.65
Net Worth
281.06
251.39
217.5
161.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
266.41
224.61
212.55
192.6
yoy growth (%)
18.6
5.67
10.35
4.3
Raw materials
-172.85
-133.45
-144.94
-133.68
As % of sales
64.88
59.41
68.19
69.4
Employee costs
-7.81
-7.34
-5.33
-4.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
49.7
45.33
24.46
23.6
Depreciation
-2.78
-2.83
-2.49
-2.25
Tax paid
-12.98
-11.25
-8.75
-8.94
Working capital
28.66
25.21
-6.56
26.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.6
5.67
10.35
4.3
Op profit growth
4.06
60.21
8.74
-0.28
EBIT growth
6.29
64.14
6.84
-2.23
Net profit growth
7.74
116.9
7.21
-0.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
303.42
403.99
537.05
266.41
224.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
303.42
403.99
537.05
266.41
224.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.19
1.21
1.38
1.59
0.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bipin M Manek
Director
Pravina B Manek
Director
Vijay K Atre
Independent Director
Prafulchandra A Shah
Independent Director
Niren D Desai
Joint Managing Director
Mihir B Manek
Independent Director
Rahul Berde
Independent Director
Ashit Kantilal Doshi
Independent Director
Jyoti Sunil Modi
Whole-time Director
Vidhi Harsh Parekh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishakha Pandya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd
Summary
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited (Formerly known as Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Limited) was incorporated on 19th January, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading in synthetic food colours and chemicals. It provides superior colour solutions in applications for various industries such as Food & Beverage, Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Feeds, Cosmetics, Dairy etc. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Raigad Dist. of Maharashtra. The company installed Food colours with a capacity of 302 tpa at its proposed plant at Roha (Raigad district), Maharashtra. It entered the capital market in Feb.96 with a public issue of 17,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 175 lac, to part-finance the project.The company has a marketing tie-up with Hongkong-based Tai Cheong Trading Co, for exporting 15 tpm of food colours.In 1997 the company commenced its commercial production of Synthetic Organic Dyestuffs at its plant at Roha.The company was awarded with BS EN ISO - 9002 : 1994 certificate certified by Lloyds Register Quality Assurance (LRQA), a leading international accrediated certification body, during 1999-2000.The first phase of new manufacturing facility of the Company situated at Plot No. 68 MIDC Dhatav- Roha came into production from 15 August, 2011 and the 2nd phase commenced production from June, 2012.During the year 2016-17, the Company changed its name to Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited from Vidh
Read More
The Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹525.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd is ₹2625.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd is 72.65 and 9.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd is ₹381.55 and ₹569.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.10%, 3 Years at 11.39%, 1 Year at 30.31%, 6 Month at 24.27%, 3 Month at 9.25% and 1 Month at 16.52%.
