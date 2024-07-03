iifl-logo-icon 1
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd Share Price

525.6
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:47 AM

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

  • Open548
  • Day's High552.7
  • 52 Wk High569.15
  • Prev. Close552.7
  • Day's Low525
  • 52 Wk Low 381.55
  • Turnover (lac)65.62
  • P/E72.65
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value60.05
  • EPS7.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,625.11
  • Div. Yield0.36
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

548

Prev. Close

552.7

Turnover(Lac.)

65.62

Day's High

552.7

Day's Low

525

52 Week's High

569.15

52 Week's Low

381.55

Book Value

60.05

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,625.11

P/E

72.65

EPS

7.61

Divi. Yield

0.36

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.27%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 35.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

276.06

246.39

212.5

156.65

Net Worth

281.06

251.39

217.5

161.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

266.41

224.61

212.55

192.6

yoy growth (%)

18.6

5.67

10.35

4.3

Raw materials

-172.85

-133.45

-144.94

-133.68

As % of sales

64.88

59.41

68.19

69.4

Employee costs

-7.81

-7.34

-5.33

-4.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

49.7

45.33

24.46

23.6

Depreciation

-2.78

-2.83

-2.49

-2.25

Tax paid

-12.98

-11.25

-8.75

-8.94

Working capital

28.66

25.21

-6.56

26.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.6

5.67

10.35

4.3

Op profit growth

4.06

60.21

8.74

-0.28

EBIT growth

6.29

64.14

6.84

-2.23

Net profit growth

7.74

116.9

7.21

-0.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

303.42

403.99

537.05

266.41

224.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

303.42

403.99

537.05

266.41

224.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.19

1.21

1.38

1.59

0.64

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bipin M Manek

Director

Pravina B Manek

Director

Vijay K Atre

Independent Director

Prafulchandra A Shah

Independent Director

Niren D Desai

Joint Managing Director

Mihir B Manek

Independent Director

Rahul Berde

Independent Director

Ashit Kantilal Doshi

Independent Director

Jyoti Sunil Modi

Whole-time Director

Vidhi Harsh Parekh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishakha Pandya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

Summary

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited (Formerly known as Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Limited) was incorporated on 19th January, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading in synthetic food colours and chemicals. It provides superior colour solutions in applications for various industries such as Food & Beverage, Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Feeds, Cosmetics, Dairy etc. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Raigad Dist. of Maharashtra. The company installed Food colours with a capacity of 302 tpa at its proposed plant at Roha (Raigad district), Maharashtra. It entered the capital market in Feb.96 with a public issue of 17,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 175 lac, to part-finance the project.The company has a marketing tie-up with Hongkong-based Tai Cheong Trading Co, for exporting 15 tpm of food colours.In 1997 the company commenced its commercial production of Synthetic Organic Dyestuffs at its plant at Roha.The company was awarded with BS EN ISO - 9002 : 1994 certificate certified by Lloyds Register Quality Assurance (LRQA), a leading international accrediated certification body, during 1999-2000.The first phase of new manufacturing facility of the Company situated at Plot No. 68 MIDC Dhatav- Roha came into production from 15 August, 2011 and the 2nd phase commenced production from June, 2012.During the year 2016-17, the Company changed its name to Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited from Vidh
Company FAQs

What is the Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd share price today?

The Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹525.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd is ₹2625.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd is 72.65 and 9.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd is ₹381.55 and ₹569.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd?

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.10%, 3 Years at 11.39%, 1 Year at 30.31%, 6 Month at 24.27%, 3 Month at 9.25% and 1 Month at 16.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.27 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 35.62 %

