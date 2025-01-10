Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
276.06
246.39
212.5
156.65
Net Worth
281.06
251.39
217.5
161.65
Minority Interest
Debt
20.36
51.57
90.39
30.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.14
2.59
3.1
2.48
Total Liabilities
305.56
305.55
310.99
194.87
Fixed Assets
124.85
111.13
70.97
33.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.2
13.2
13.2
13.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.48
0.51
0.46
0.65
Networking Capital
155.28
173.17
224.89
137.07
Inventories
56.33
60.53
72.66
39.93
Inventory Days
54.7
Sundry Debtors
88.34
100.77
150.13
94.57
Debtor Days
129.56
Other Current Assets
30.8
38.54
43.73
34.2
Sundry Creditors
-15.88
-22.79
-36.7
-27.27
Creditor Days
37.36
Other Current Liabilities
-4.31
-3.88
-4.93
-4.36
Cash
11.77
7.54
1.46
10.59
Total Assets
305.58
305.55
310.98
194.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.