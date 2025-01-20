Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.6
Op profit growth
4.05
EBIT growth
6.33
Net profit growth
7.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.7
22.45
EBIT margin
19.2
21.41
Net profit margin
13.72
15.1
RoCE
28.43
RoNW
6.3
RoA
5.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.31
6.78
Dividend per share
0.8
1
Cash EPS
6.73
6.19
Book value per share
32.3
25.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
29.11
6.67
P/CEPS
31.6
7.3
P/B
6.58
1.75
EV/EBIDTA
20.03
4.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-26.22
-24.9
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
117.1
Inventory days
50.76
Creditor days
-38.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-32
-16.37
Net debt / equity
0.12
0.18
Net debt / op. profit
0.38
0.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.88
-59.41
Employee costs
-3.1
-3.44
Other costs
-12.31
-14.68
