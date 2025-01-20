iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd Key Ratios

525.6
(5.73%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:59:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.6

Op profit growth

4.05

EBIT growth

6.33

Net profit growth

7.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.7

22.45

EBIT margin

19.2

21.41

Net profit margin

13.72

15.1

RoCE

28.43

RoNW

6.3

RoA

5.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.31

6.78

Dividend per share

0.8

1

Cash EPS

6.73

6.19

Book value per share

32.3

25.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

29.11

6.67

P/CEPS

31.6

7.3

P/B

6.58

1.75

EV/EBIDTA

20.03

4.89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-26.22

-24.9

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

117.1

Inventory days

50.76

Creditor days

-38.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-32

-16.37

Net debt / equity

0.12

0.18

Net debt / op. profit

0.38

0.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.88

-59.41

Employee costs

-3.1

-3.44

Other costs

-12.31

-14.68

Vidhi Specialty : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.