Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
49.7
45.33
24.46
23.6
Depreciation
-2.78
-2.83
-2.49
-2.25
Tax paid
-12.98
-11.25
-8.75
-8.94
Working capital
28.66
25.21
-6.56
26.53
Other operating items
Operating
62.6
56.45
6.65
38.92
Capital expenditure
0.46
7
1.67
-16.67
Free cash flow
63.07
63.45
8.32
22.25
Equity raised
243.81
161.49
121.07
100.55
Investing
0
13.2
-0.06
-0.07
Financing
-3.32
-9.81
-18.33
20.45
Dividends paid
0
0
3.99
3.99
Net in cash
303.56
228.33
115
147.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.