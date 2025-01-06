iifl-logo-icon 1
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd Cash Flow Statement

504.2
(-8.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Vidhi Specialty FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

49.7

45.33

24.46

23.6

Depreciation

-2.78

-2.83

-2.49

-2.25

Tax paid

-12.98

-11.25

-8.75

-8.94

Working capital

28.66

25.21

-6.56

26.53

Other operating items

Operating

62.6

56.45

6.65

38.92

Capital expenditure

0.46

7

1.67

-16.67

Free cash flow

63.07

63.45

8.32

22.25

Equity raised

243.81

161.49

121.07

100.55

Investing

0

13.2

-0.06

-0.07

Financing

-3.32

-9.81

-18.33

20.45

Dividends paid

0

0

3.99

3.99

Net in cash

303.56

228.33

115

147.18

