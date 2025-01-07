Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
266.41
224.61
212.55
192.6
yoy growth (%)
18.6
5.67
10.35
4.3
Raw materials
-172.85
-133.45
-144.94
-133.68
As % of sales
64.88
59.41
68.19
69.4
Employee costs
-7.81
-7.34
-5.33
-4.18
As % of sales
2.93
3.27
2.51
2.17
Other costs
-33.23
-33.35
-30.77
-25.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.47
14.85
14.47
13.38
Operating profit
52.51
50.45
31.49
28.96
OPM
19.71
22.46
14.81
15.03
Depreciation
-2.78
-2.83
-2.49
-2.25
Interest expense
-1.59
-2.93
-4.94
-3.92
Other income
1.57
0.64
0.4
0.82
Profit before tax
49.7
45.33
24.46
23.6
Taxes
-12.98
-11.25
-8.75
-8.94
Tax rate
-26.12
-24.82
-35.77
-37.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
36.72
34.07
15.71
14.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
36.72
34.07
15.71
14.65
yoy growth (%)
7.74
116.9
7.21
-0.52
NPM
13.78
15.17
7.39
7.6
