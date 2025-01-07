iifl-logo-icon 1
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

513.75
(1.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

266.41

224.61

212.55

192.6

yoy growth (%)

18.6

5.67

10.35

4.3

Raw materials

-172.85

-133.45

-144.94

-133.68

As % of sales

64.88

59.41

68.19

69.4

Employee costs

-7.81

-7.34

-5.33

-4.18

As % of sales

2.93

3.27

2.51

2.17

Other costs

-33.23

-33.35

-30.77

-25.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.47

14.85

14.47

13.38

Operating profit

52.51

50.45

31.49

28.96

OPM

19.71

22.46

14.81

15.03

Depreciation

-2.78

-2.83

-2.49

-2.25

Interest expense

-1.59

-2.93

-4.94

-3.92

Other income

1.57

0.64

0.4

0.82

Profit before tax

49.7

45.33

24.46

23.6

Taxes

-12.98

-11.25

-8.75

-8.94

Tax rate

-26.12

-24.82

-35.77

-37.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

36.72

34.07

15.71

14.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

36.72

34.07

15.71

14.65

yoy growth (%)

7.74

116.9

7.21

-0.52

NPM

13.78

15.17

7.39

7.6

