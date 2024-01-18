Dividend 11 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024 20 Nov 2024 1 100 Interim 2

Dividend 29 May 2024 17 Sep 2024 - 1 100 Final

Recommended Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) i.e. @ 100% per equity share having face value of Re.1/- each, aggregating to Rs. 499.45 Lakhs. The payment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Dividend 8 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024 1 100 Interim 1

Dividend 7 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024 0.6 60 Interim 2