|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|1
|100
|Interim 2
|Board declared second Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 as per details given in file enclosed herewith. Declared Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) per share i.e. @ 100% per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|100
|Final
|Recommended Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) i.e. @ 100% per equity share having face value of Re.1/- each, aggregating to Rs. 499.45 Lakhs. The payment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|1
|100
|Interim 1
|Board of Directors of our Company was held today i.e. Thursday, August 08, 2024 at 12:00 noon at the time scheduled for meeting, and concluded at 01:50 p.m., wherein the following businesses were inter-alia transacted: Declared first interim dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) per share i.e. @ 100% per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|7 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|0.6
|60
|Interim 2
|The Board declared second interim dividend of Rs. 0.60/- (Rupees Sixty Paise Only) per share i.e. @ 60% per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.