Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd Dividend

489.2
(3.68%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Vidhi Specialty CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 Nov 202419 Nov 202420 Nov 20241100Interim 2
Board declared second Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 as per details given in file enclosed herewith. Declared Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) per share i.e. @ 100% per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25
Dividend29 May 202417 Sep 2024-1100Final
Recommended Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) i.e. @ 100% per equity share having face value of Re.1/- each, aggregating to Rs. 499.45 Lakhs. The payment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Dividend8 Aug 202421 Aug 202421 Aug 20241100Interim 1
Board of Directors of our Company was held today i.e. Thursday, August 08, 2024 at 12:00 noon at the time scheduled for meeting, and concluded at 01:50 p.m., wherein the following businesses were inter-alia transacted: Declared first interim dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) per share i.e. @ 100% per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25.
Dividend7 Feb 202416 Feb 202416 Feb 20240.660Interim 2
The Board declared second interim dividend of Rs. 0.60/- (Rupees Sixty Paise Only) per share i.e. @ 60% per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24.

Vidhi Specialty: Related News

No Record Found

