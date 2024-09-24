|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Considered and approved the Notice convening the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 through Audio Visual Means. Intimation regarding proceeding of the 31st Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024)
