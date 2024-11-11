Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended September 30 2024 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended form time to time; To consider the Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; To consider and declare Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 if any; To consider any other business with the permission of Chair. Board declared second Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 as per details given in file enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024) Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended form time to time 2. To consider the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Boards Report and Corporate Governance Report for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To fix the date of the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24 and to consider and approve the draft Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. To consider and declare first Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 if any 6. To consider any other business with the permission of Chair. Board of Directors of our Company was held today i.e. Thursday, August 08, 2024 at 12:00 noon at the time scheduled for meeting, and concluded at 01:50 p.m., wherein the following businesses were inter-alia transacted: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as prescribed under regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Considered and taken on record the Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3. Considered and approved the Boards Report along with its Annexures and Corporate Governance Report for the financial year 2023-24. 4. Considered and approved the Notice convening the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 through Audio Visual Means. 5. Declared first interim dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) per share i.e. @ 100% per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. Intimation with respect to Appointment of Mrs. Pranali Govekar & Mr. Anil Udeshi as Additional Independent Director w.e.f 08.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement comprising of the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the financial year ended on that date together with the Cash Flow Statement Notes thereon and consider the Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.2. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended March 31 2024 as prescribed under regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and to consider Auditors Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the company. 3. To consider and recommend Final Dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 if any. 4. To consider any other business with the permission of chair. The outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

