To the Members of

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd ("the Company"), which comprises the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profits and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters (‘KAM") are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No Auditors Response 1 Inventory Existence: The Company recognized inventory of Rs. 5,632.56 Lakhs as at 31 March 2024. Within each location, inventory is stored in packet, drums at factory and third-party locations. This is a key audit matter because of the • Significance of the inventory balance to the statement of financial position and • Complexity involved in determining inventory quantities on hand due to the number, conversion from Ltr. to Kgs., location and diversity of inventory storage locations, inventories lying with third parties etc. We attended inventory counts at factory, which we selected based on financial significance and risk We performed the following procedures at each site: • Selected a sample of inventory items and compared the quantities we counted; • Observed a sample of managements inventory count procedures to assess compliance with Company Policy and • Made enquiries regarding obsolete inventory items and inspected the condition of items counted. We have also evaluated a selection of controls over inventory existence across the Company. Also obtained confirmation for inventories held with third parties. 2 Trade Receivables: Trade receivables comprise a significant portion of the current assets of the Company and serve as security for a majority of the Company short-term debt. As indicated in Note 5(C) of the financial statements. The receivables provision has made based on Expected Credit Loss method. Accordingly, the estimation of the allowance for trade receivables is a significant judgement area and is therefore considered a key audit matter. We assessed the validity of material long outstanding receivables by obtaining third-party confirmations of amounts receivable. We also considered payments received subsequent to year-end, insurance held for overseas trade receivables, past payment history and unusual patterns to identify potentially impaired balances. The assessment of the appropriateness of the allowance for trade receivables comprised a variety of audit procedures across the Company including: • Assessing the appropriateness and reasonableness of the assumptions applied in the managements assessment of the receivables allowance; • Consideration of the creditworthiness of significant export trade receivables over 270 days; • Consideration and concurrence of the agreed payment terms; • Verification of receipts from trade receivables subsequent to year-end; and • Considered the completeness and accuracy of the disclosures. To address the risk of management bias, we evaluated the results of audit procedures on other key balances to assess whether or not there was an indication of bias. We were satisfied that the Companys trade receivables are fairly valued and adequately provided. We further considered whether the provisions were misstated and concluded that they were appropriate in all material respects, and disclosures related to trade receivable in the financial statements are appropriate.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report(s) thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually

or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement changes in equity and standalone cash flows dealt with by this Report are in an agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - refer note 25 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amount which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. i The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have

been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ulitmate Beneficiaries") or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (d) i and (d) ii contain any material misstatement.

e) As stated in Note 9(viii) of the standalone financial statements:

i. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

ii. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in a compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

iii. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(C) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(D) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and hence, reporting for clause 1(a)(B) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the copy of sale agreement given to us by the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements is held in the name of the Company. The immovable property is mortgaged to the bank against property loan and we are informed that original agreement is with the bank.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii (a) As informed to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year.

According to the information and explanations provided to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in an agreement with the books of account of the Company, except details as mentioned in note 11(A)(vii).

iii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records,

the Company has not made any investments in Companies, limited liability partnership, firms or other parties.

During the year, the Company has not provided loans or provided advances in nature of loans or provided

security to any other entity.

(a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided security or guarantee. However, it has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to its subsidiary. The Company does not hold any investments in any joint ventures or associates.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans or guarantee or provided security to any parties other than subsidiary amounting to Rs.2.76 lakhs during the year and outstanding balance at year end is Rs.12.73 lakhs.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the loans and advances given during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and further in the absence of repayment schedule, we cannot comment whether any amount is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are unable to comment upon whether there are loans granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are unable to comment upon whether the company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made, loans and guarantees given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with.

v The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the business the Company operates in. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have generally been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities, though there have been few delays in deposit which is not serious.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues outstanding in respect of Income-tax, VAT, Excise duty, Service tax, Custom duty, Goods and Service tax, Cess or/and any other material statutory dues wherever applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, term loans, if any, obtained during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained, including loan given to the subsidiary.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act). The Company does not hold any investment in any associates or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

x (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including

debt instruments). Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and

explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with section 1 77 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (refer note 32), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection

(5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing project Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing project. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report. Refer to our independent audit report on consolidated financial statements.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.