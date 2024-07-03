iifl-logo-icon 1
I G Petrochemicals Ltd Share Price

544.05
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

  • Open556
  • Day's High559.45
  • 52 Wk High727
  • Prev. Close557.95
  • Day's Low535.5
  • 52 Wk Low 402.5
  • Turnover (lac)241.65
  • P/E29.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value423.17
  • EPS18.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,675.39
  • Div. Yield1.34
I G Petrochemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

556

Prev. Close

557.95

Turnover(Lac.)

241.65

Day's High

559.45

Day's Low

535.5

52 Week's High

727

52 Week's Low

402.5

Book Value

423.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,675.39

P/E

29.81

EPS

18.74

Divi. Yield

1.34

I G Petrochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.5

arrow

I G Petrochemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

I G Petrochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.73%

Non-Promoter- 5.42%

Institutions: 5.42%

Non-Institutions: 25.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

I G Petrochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.8

30.8

30.8

30.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,208.61

1,199.84

1,030.29

787.32

Net Worth

1,239.41

1,230.64

1,061.09

818.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,882.76

1,123.61

1,058.58

1,144.16

yoy growth (%)

67.56

6.14

-7.48

10.28

Raw materials

-1,239.69

-651.43

-817.16

-727.5

As % of sales

65.84

57.97

77.19

63.58

Employee costs

-75.14

-70.69

-60.16

-55.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

358.51

254.67

32.37

230.84

Depreciation

-44.34

-34.1

-29.9

-25.69

Tax paid

-91.79

-64.53

-11.03

-84.3

Working capital

142.09

53.98

-16.83

-2.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.56

6.14

-7.48

10.28

Op profit growth

36.17

315.71

-73.13

58.87

EBIT growth

37.94

457.11

-80.33

63.26

Net profit growth

40.73

800.57

-85.63

43.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,099.07

2,352.33

1,882.77

1,123.62

1,058.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,099.07

2,352.33

1,882.77

1,123.62

1,058.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.56

21.94

6.97

3.33

6.24

I G Petrochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT I G Petrochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M M Dhanuka

Managing Director & CEO

Nikunj Dhanuka

Independent Director

Rajesh Muni

Independent Director

A K A Rathi

Independent Director

Vaijayanti Pandit

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudhir R Singh

Executive Director

Sagar Jadhav

Independent Director

Shrikant Somani

Independent Director

Girija Balakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by I G Petrochemicals Ltd

Summary

I G Petrochemicals (IGPL) is a petrochemical industry manufacturing Phthalic Anhydride (PA). It is an organic chemical manufactured from Orthoxylene (OX). It mainly caters to the needs of the Phthalate Plasticizers, Paints, PVC Compounds, Dyes and Pigments, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Alkyd Resins etc.I G Petrochemicals Ltd., the flagship company of the Dhanuka Group, is the manufacturer of Phthalic Anhydride (PAN) with a capacity of 1,16,110 MT per annum, which is one among the largest plants in the world. The Company earlier was a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) and got converted into Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) Unit from 6th November 2008. It was promoted by Mysore Petrochemicals (MPCL) together with its associate companies in technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi, Germany. IGPL came out with a public issue of 1.06 cr equity shares at par aggregating Rs 10.61 cr in Sep91. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 61.85-cr 100% EOU for the manufacture of phthalic anhydride with a licensed capacity of 45,000 tpa. The plant is located at Taloja in Maharashtra This is the largest plant for phthalic anhydride in India and compares favourably with international plant sizes of 35,000 tpa. Phthalic anhydride is one of the important industrial chemical which finds application in the manufacture of plasticisers for PVC cables, leather cloth, PVC footwear, etc. It is also used for manufacturing alkyd resins in the paint industry and the production of ce
Company FAQs

What is the I G Petrochemicals Ltd share price today?

The I G Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹544.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of I G Petrochemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of I G Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹1675.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of I G Petrochemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of I G Petrochemicals Ltd is 29.81 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of I G Petrochemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a I G Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of I G Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹402.5 and ₹727 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of I G Petrochemicals Ltd?

I G Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.62%, 3 Years at -7.74%, 1 Year at 8.56%, 6 Month at -12.43%, 3 Month at -4.07% and 1 Month at -7.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of I G Petrochemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of I G Petrochemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.74 %
Institutions - 5.43 %
Public - 25.84 %

