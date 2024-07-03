Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹556
Prev. Close₹557.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹241.65
Day's High₹559.45
Day's Low₹535.5
52 Week's High₹727
52 Week's Low₹402.5
Book Value₹423.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,675.39
P/E29.81
EPS18.74
Divi. Yield1.34
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.8
30.8
30.8
30.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,208.61
1,199.84
1,030.29
787.32
Net Worth
1,239.41
1,230.64
1,061.09
818.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,882.76
1,123.61
1,058.58
1,144.16
yoy growth (%)
67.56
6.14
-7.48
10.28
Raw materials
-1,239.69
-651.43
-817.16
-727.5
As % of sales
65.84
57.97
77.19
63.58
Employee costs
-75.14
-70.69
-60.16
-55.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
358.51
254.67
32.37
230.84
Depreciation
-44.34
-34.1
-29.9
-25.69
Tax paid
-91.79
-64.53
-11.03
-84.3
Working capital
142.09
53.98
-16.83
-2.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.56
6.14
-7.48
10.28
Op profit growth
36.17
315.71
-73.13
58.87
EBIT growth
37.94
457.11
-80.33
63.26
Net profit growth
40.73
800.57
-85.63
43.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,099.07
2,352.33
1,882.77
1,123.62
1,058.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,099.07
2,352.33
1,882.77
1,123.62
1,058.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.56
21.94
6.97
3.33
6.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M M Dhanuka
Managing Director & CEO
Nikunj Dhanuka
Independent Director
Rajesh Muni
Independent Director
A K A Rathi
Independent Director
Vaijayanti Pandit
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudhir R Singh
Executive Director
Sagar Jadhav
Independent Director
Shrikant Somani
Independent Director
Girija Balakrishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by I G Petrochemicals Ltd
Summary
I G Petrochemicals (IGPL) is a petrochemical industry manufacturing Phthalic Anhydride (PA). It is an organic chemical manufactured from Orthoxylene (OX). It mainly caters to the needs of the Phthalate Plasticizers, Paints, PVC Compounds, Dyes and Pigments, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Alkyd Resins etc.I G Petrochemicals Ltd., the flagship company of the Dhanuka Group, is the manufacturer of Phthalic Anhydride (PAN) with a capacity of 1,16,110 MT per annum, which is one among the largest plants in the world. The Company earlier was a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) and got converted into Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) Unit from 6th November 2008. It was promoted by Mysore Petrochemicals (MPCL) together with its associate companies in technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi, Germany. IGPL came out with a public issue of 1.06 cr equity shares at par aggregating Rs 10.61 cr in Sep91. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 61.85-cr 100% EOU for the manufacture of phthalic anhydride with a licensed capacity of 45,000 tpa. The plant is located at Taloja in Maharashtra This is the largest plant for phthalic anhydride in India and compares favourably with international plant sizes of 35,000 tpa. Phthalic anhydride is one of the important industrial chemical which finds application in the manufacture of plasticisers for PVC cables, leather cloth, PVC footwear, etc. It is also used for manufacturing alkyd resins in the paint industry and the production of ce
Read More
The I G Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹544.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of I G Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹1675.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of I G Petrochemicals Ltd is 29.81 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a I G Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of I G Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹402.5 and ₹727 as of 06 Jan ‘25
I G Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.62%, 3 Years at -7.74%, 1 Year at 8.56%, 6 Month at -12.43%, 3 Month at -4.07% and 1 Month at -7.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.