Summary

I G Petrochemicals (IGPL) is a petrochemical industry manufacturing Phthalic Anhydride (PA). It is an organic chemical manufactured from Orthoxylene (OX). It mainly caters to the needs of the Phthalate Plasticizers, Paints, PVC Compounds, Dyes and Pigments, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Alkyd Resins etc.I G Petrochemicals Ltd., the flagship company of the Dhanuka Group, is the manufacturer of Phthalic Anhydride (PAN) with a capacity of 1,16,110 MT per annum, which is one among the largest plants in the world. The Company earlier was a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) and got converted into Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) Unit from 6th November 2008. It was promoted by Mysore Petrochemicals (MPCL) together with its associate companies in technical and financial collaboration with Lurgi, Germany. IGPL came out with a public issue of 1.06 cr equity shares at par aggregating Rs 10.61 cr in Sep91. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 61.85-cr 100% EOU for the manufacture of phthalic anhydride with a licensed capacity of 45,000 tpa. The plant is located at Taloja in Maharashtra This is the largest plant for phthalic anhydride in India and compares favourably with international plant sizes of 35,000 tpa. Phthalic anhydride is one of the important industrial chemical which finds application in the manufacture of plasticisers for PVC cables, leather cloth, PVC footwear, etc. It is also used for manufacturing alkyd resins in the paint industry and the production of ce

