Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,882.76
1,123.61
1,058.58
1,144.16
yoy growth (%)
67.56
6.14
-7.48
10.28
Raw materials
-1,239.69
-651.43
-817.16
-727.5
As % of sales
65.84
57.97
77.19
63.58
Employee costs
-75.14
-70.69
-60.16
-55.75
As % of sales
3.99
6.29
5.68
4.87
Other costs
-161.31
-102.88
-109.43
-93.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.56
9.15
10.33
8.17
Operating profit
406.6
298.59
71.82
267.4
OPM
21.59
26.57
6.78
23.37
Depreciation
-44.34
-34.1
-29.9
-25.69
Interest expense
-12.88
-14.55
-15.95
-14.87
Other income
9.14
4.73
6.39
4.02
Profit before tax
358.51
254.67
32.37
230.84
Taxes
-91.79
-64.53
-11.03
-84.3
Tax rate
-25.6
-25.34
-34.08
-36.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
266.71
190.13
21.33
146.54
Exceptional items
0
-0.61
-0.29
0
Net profit
266.71
189.51
21.04
146.54
yoy growth (%)
40.73
800.57
-85.63
43.76
NPM
14.16
16.86
1.98
12.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.