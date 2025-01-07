iifl-logo-icon 1
I G Petrochemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

529.95
(-2.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,882.76

1,123.61

1,058.58

1,144.16

yoy growth (%)

67.56

6.14

-7.48

10.28

Raw materials

-1,239.69

-651.43

-817.16

-727.5

As % of sales

65.84

57.97

77.19

63.58

Employee costs

-75.14

-70.69

-60.16

-55.75

As % of sales

3.99

6.29

5.68

4.87

Other costs

-161.31

-102.88

-109.43

-93.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.56

9.15

10.33

8.17

Operating profit

406.6

298.59

71.82

267.4

OPM

21.59

26.57

6.78

23.37

Depreciation

-44.34

-34.1

-29.9

-25.69

Interest expense

-12.88

-14.55

-15.95

-14.87

Other income

9.14

4.73

6.39

4.02

Profit before tax

358.51

254.67

32.37

230.84

Taxes

-91.79

-64.53

-11.03

-84.3

Tax rate

-25.6

-25.34

-34.08

-36.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

266.71

190.13

21.33

146.54

Exceptional items

0

-0.61

-0.29

0

Net profit

266.71

189.51

21.04

146.54

yoy growth (%)

40.73

800.57

-85.63

43.76

NPM

14.16

16.86

1.98

12.8

