I G Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
358.51
254.67
32.37
230.84
Depreciation
-44.34
-34.1
-29.9
-25.69
Tax paid
-91.79
-64.53
-11.03
-84.3
Working capital
142.09
53.98
-16.83
-2.71
Other operating items
Operating
364.46
210
-25.39
118.12
Capital expenditure
54.77
259.09
105.6
103.13
Free cash flow
419.23
469.09
80.2
221.25
Equity raised
1,550.89
1,201.11
1,079.56
724.78
Investing
65.26
3.05
-34.54
71.11
Financing
10.43
-67.66
147.11
25.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
12.31
Net in cash
2,045.81
1,605.6
1,272.34
1,055.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.