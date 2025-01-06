iifl-logo-icon 1
I G Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

544.05
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

I G Petrochems FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

358.51

254.67

32.37

230.84

Depreciation

-44.34

-34.1

-29.9

-25.69

Tax paid

-91.79

-64.53

-11.03

-84.3

Working capital

142.09

53.98

-16.83

-2.71

Other operating items

Operating

364.46

210

-25.39

118.12

Capital expenditure

54.77

259.09

105.6

103.13

Free cash flow

419.23

469.09

80.2

221.25

Equity raised

1,550.89

1,201.11

1,079.56

724.78

Investing

65.26

3.05

-34.54

71.11

Financing

10.43

-67.66

147.11

25.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

12.31

Net in cash

2,045.81

1,605.6

1,272.34

1,055.44

