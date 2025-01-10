I G Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.8
30.8
30.8
30.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,208.61
1,199.84
1,030.29
787.32
Net Worth
1,239.41
1,230.64
1,061.09
818.12
Minority Interest
Debt
337.33
217.31
137.02
129.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
95.16
85.33
77.84
69.64
Total Liabilities
1,671.9
1,533.28
1,275.95
1,016.79
Fixed Assets
1,033.27
949.62
754.29
742.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
252.02
268.72
123.46
58.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
211.3
136.79
290.5
172.95
Inventories
199.63
164.95
152.1
143.84
Inventory Days
29.48
46.72
Sundry Debtors
336.66
324.55
346.77
198.75
Debtor Days
67.22
64.56
Other Current Assets
96.96
63.44
130.13
97.4
Sundry Creditors
-391.41
-378.68
-294.99
-220.93
Creditor Days
57.18
71.76
Other Current Liabilities
-30.54
-37.47
-43.5
-46.11
Cash
175.29
178.15
107.7
43.48
Total Assets
1,671.88
1,533.28
1,275.95
1,016.78
