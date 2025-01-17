Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.56
6.14
-7.48
10.28
Op profit growth
36.15
315.71
-73.12
58.91
EBIT growth
37.84
456.08
-80.36
63.24
Net profit growth
40.61
800.98
-85.7
43.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.59
26.57
6.78
23.36
EBIT margin
19.6
23.83
4.54
21.43
Net profit margin
14.04
16.74
1.97
12.76
RoCE
31.15
27
6.06
41.79
RoNW
7.01
6.46
0.89
7.94
RoA
5.58
4.74
0.65
6.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
85.88
61.08
6.78
47.42
Dividend per share
10
7.5
2
4
Cash EPS
71.47
49.99
-2.92
39.05
Book value per share
344.82
266.87
205.37
171.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.15
6.78
13.65
13.53
P/CEPS
9.8
8.28
-31.62
16.42
P/B
2.03
1.55
0.45
3.74
EV/EBIDTA
5.32
4.52
5.96
7.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
8.43
Tax payout
-25.76
-25.48
-34.27
-36.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.87
55.56
48.63
46.02
Inventory days
28.68
38.8
32.66
30.46
Creditor days
-63.78
-93.01
-64.62
-66.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-28.66
-18.39
-3.01
-16.42
Net debt / equity
0.04
0.11
0.28
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
0.11
0.3
2.51
0.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.84
-57.97
-77.19
-63.58
Employee costs
-3.99
-6.29
-5.68
-4.87
Other costs
-8.57
-9.15
-10.33
-8.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.