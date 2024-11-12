Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

I G PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

I G PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

I G PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have: 1. Approved the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommended a dividend @ 75% i.e. Rs. 7.50/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024