|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|I G PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|I G PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|I G PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have recommended a dividend @ 75% i.e. Rs. 7.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have: 1. Approved the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommended a dividend @ 75% i.e. Rs. 7.50/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have recommended a dividend @75% i.e. Rs. 7.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|I G PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Announcement under Regulation 30 - Setting up of plasticizer plant and appointment of Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
