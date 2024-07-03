Summary

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Limited founded the business in 1946 and is based in Eluru, India. The Company manufactures and sells incense sticks in India. It owns a farm land with resort club house and health center. It involves into film production and distribution activities engages in wind power generation and operates hotels. The Company has an equity base of 13.5 Crores.The Company was incorporated on 21st April, 1995 and is engaged in the manufacturing of agarbathies. Presently, it operates through two divisions: Agarbathi Division and Hotel Division. The Companys products include durbar bathies, incense sticks, herbal bathies, natural incense and, dhoops and cones. The Company has factories established at Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. The Companys subsidiary is Ambica Infra Ventures (P) Ltd. In 2010, the Company had entered into a license agreement with Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation for construction of commercial complex at Dwarakanagar bus station, Vizag. The Company offer Durbar Bathi in various fragrances to suit the different demands of the clients. They are well reckoned as one of the prominent Incense Sticks Manufacturers and Suppliers based in India. The Durbar Bathi is comprised of natural base materials keeping in mind the national and international quality standards.

Read More