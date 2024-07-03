Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹31.7
Prev. Close₹31.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.79
Day's High₹32
Day's Low₹30.25
52 Week's High₹43.2
52 Week's Low₹23.2
Book Value₹60.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.1
P/E35.83
EPS0.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.18
17.18
17.18
17.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.1
87.77
85.26
82.86
Net Worth
101.28
104.95
102.44
100.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.4
167.5
125.35
119.22
yoy growth (%)
-14.38
33.62
5.14
3.06
Raw materials
-122.35
-132.64
-110.9
-71.42
As % of sales
85.31
79.18
88.47
59.91
Employee costs
-4.37
-5.99
-4.38
-3.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.49
3.64
-17.35
2.26
Depreciation
-3.15
-3.02
-5.02
-3.48
Tax paid
3.23
0.61
-0.46
-0.72
Working capital
3.55
4.27
4.5
-14.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.38
33.62
5.14
3.06
Op profit growth
-57.21
-345.76
-145.35
-6.21
EBIT growth
-38.68
-227.33
-182.44
-1.95
Net profit growth
-35.84
-123.92
-1,257.38
13.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
115.75
63.81
63.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
115.75
63.81
63.47
Other Operating Income
1.44
1.8
1.64
Other Income
0
0.11
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Ambica Krishna
E D & Wholetime Director
Satyavathi Perla
E D & Wholetime Director
Ambica Ramachandra Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sreedharan Venkatesan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chunduru Anjaneya Swamy
Independent Non Exe. Director
B V Subrahmanyeswarao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd
Summary
Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Limited founded the business in 1946 and is based in Eluru, India. The Company manufactures and sells incense sticks in India. It owns a farm land with resort club house and health center. It involves into film production and distribution activities engages in wind power generation and operates hotels. The Company has an equity base of 13.5 Crores.The Company was incorporated on 21st April, 1995 and is engaged in the manufacturing of agarbathies. Presently, it operates through two divisions: Agarbathi Division and Hotel Division. The Companys products include durbar bathies, incense sticks, herbal bathies, natural incense and, dhoops and cones. The Company has factories established at Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. The Companys subsidiary is Ambica Infra Ventures (P) Ltd. In 2010, the Company had entered into a license agreement with Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation for construction of commercial complex at Dwarakanagar bus station, Vizag. The Company offer Durbar Bathi in various fragrances to suit the different demands of the clients. They are well reckoned as one of the prominent Incense Sticks Manufacturers and Suppliers based in India. The Durbar Bathi is comprised of natural base materials keeping in mind the national and international quality standards.
Read More
The Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd is ₹52.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd is 35.83 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd is ₹23.2 and ₹43.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.77%, 3 Years at 13.07%, 1 Year at 6.99%, 6 Month at 18.45%, 3 Month at 7.47% and 1 Month at -1.65%.
