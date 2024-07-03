iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd Share Price

30.33
(-2.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:59 AM

  • Open31.7
  • Day's High32
  • 52 Wk High43.2
  • Prev. Close31.08
  • Day's Low30.25
  • 52 Wk Low 23.2
  • Turnover (lac)5.79
  • P/E35.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.15
  • EPS0.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.1
  • Div. Yield0
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

31.7

Prev. Close

31.08

Turnover(Lac.)

5.79

Day's High

32

Day's Low

30.25

52 Week's High

43.2

52 Week's Low

23.2

Book Value

60.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.1

P/E

35.83

EPS

0.87

Divi. Yield

0

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.41%

Non-Promoter- 56.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.18

17.18

17.18

17.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

84.1

87.77

85.26

82.86

Net Worth

101.28

104.95

102.44

100.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.4

167.5

125.35

119.22

yoy growth (%)

-14.38

33.62

5.14

3.06

Raw materials

-122.35

-132.64

-110.9

-71.42

As % of sales

85.31

79.18

88.47

59.91

Employee costs

-4.37

-5.99

-4.38

-3.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.49

3.64

-17.35

2.26

Depreciation

-3.15

-3.02

-5.02

-3.48

Tax paid

3.23

0.61

-0.46

-0.72

Working capital

3.55

4.27

4.5

-14.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.38

33.62

5.14

3.06

Op profit growth

-57.21

-345.76

-145.35

-6.21

EBIT growth

-38.68

-227.33

-182.44

-1.95

Net profit growth

-35.84

-123.92

-1,257.38

13.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

115.75

63.81

63.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

115.75

63.81

63.47

Other Operating Income

1.44

1.8

1.64

Other Income

0

0.11

0.09

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Ambica Krishna

E D & Wholetime Director

Satyavathi Perla

E D & Wholetime Director

Ambica Ramachandra Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sreedharan Venkatesan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chunduru Anjaneya Swamy

Independent Non Exe. Director

B V Subrahmanyeswarao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd

Summary

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Limited founded the business in 1946 and is based in Eluru, India. The Company manufactures and sells incense sticks in India. It owns a farm land with resort club house and health center. It involves into film production and distribution activities engages in wind power generation and operates hotels. The Company has an equity base of 13.5 Crores.The Company was incorporated on 21st April, 1995 and is engaged in the manufacturing of agarbathies. Presently, it operates through two divisions: Agarbathi Division and Hotel Division. The Companys products include durbar bathies, incense sticks, herbal bathies, natural incense and, dhoops and cones. The Company has factories established at Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. The Companys subsidiary is Ambica Infra Ventures (P) Ltd. In 2010, the Company had entered into a license agreement with Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation for construction of commercial complex at Dwarakanagar bus station, Vizag. The Company offer Durbar Bathi in various fragrances to suit the different demands of the clients. They are well reckoned as one of the prominent Incense Sticks Manufacturers and Suppliers based in India. The Durbar Bathi is comprised of natural base materials keeping in mind the national and international quality standards.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd is ₹52.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd is 35.83 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd is ₹23.2 and ₹43.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd?

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.77%, 3 Years at 13.07%, 1 Year at 6.99%, 6 Month at 18.45%, 3 Month at 7.47% and 1 Month at -1.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.59 %

