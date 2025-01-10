Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.18
17.18
17.18
17.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.1
87.77
85.26
82.86
Net Worth
101.28
104.95
102.44
100.04
Minority Interest
Debt
67.32
62.82
63.58
69.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.1
20.69
20.17
21.97
Total Liabilities
190.7
188.46
186.19
191.15
Fixed Assets
123.01
121.54
121.53
124.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.9
8.25
7.66
7.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
57.37
57.54
55.39
56.93
Inventories
5.56
2.54
13.1
13.59
Inventory Days
34.58
Sundry Debtors
9.41
19.17
28.96
8.27
Debtor Days
21.04
Other Current Assets
62.96
51.19
46.29
55.43
Sundry Creditors
-13.18
-4.05
-24.9
-13.73
Creditor Days
34.94
Other Current Liabilities
-7.38
-11.31
-8.06
-6.63
Cash
1.43
1.12
1.62
2.55
Total Assets
190.71
188.45
186.2
191.15
