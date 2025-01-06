iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30.1
(-3.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd

Ambica Agarbat. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.49

3.64

-17.35

2.26

Depreciation

-3.15

-3.02

-5.02

-3.48

Tax paid

3.23

0.61

-0.46

-0.72

Working capital

3.55

4.27

4.5

-14.61

Other operating items

Operating

3.13

5.5

-18.35

-16.55

Capital expenditure

0.5

0.65

91.82

10.17

Free cash flow

3.64

6.15

73.46

-6.38

Equity raised

160.13

143.78

106.05

37.6

Investing

0.51

0.92

0.41

5.26

Financing

4.34

1.95

20.71

2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

168.63

152.81

200.64

38.47

Ambica Agarbat. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.