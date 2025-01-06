Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.49
3.64
-17.35
2.26
Depreciation
-3.15
-3.02
-5.02
-3.48
Tax paid
3.23
0.61
-0.46
-0.72
Working capital
3.55
4.27
4.5
-14.61
Other operating items
Operating
3.13
5.5
-18.35
-16.55
Capital expenditure
0.5
0.65
91.82
10.17
Free cash flow
3.64
6.15
73.46
-6.38
Equity raised
160.13
143.78
106.05
37.6
Investing
0.51
0.92
0.41
5.26
Financing
4.34
1.95
20.71
2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
168.63
152.81
200.64
38.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.