Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.4
167.5
125.35
119.22
yoy growth (%)
-14.38
33.62
5.14
3.06
Raw materials
-122.35
-132.64
-110.9
-71.42
As % of sales
85.31
79.18
88.47
59.91
Employee costs
-4.37
-5.99
-4.38
-3.9
As % of sales
3.04
3.57
3.5
3.27
Other costs
-10.96
-15.49
-15.5
-31.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.64
9.24
12.36
26.74
Operating profit
5.71
13.36
-5.43
11.99
OPM
3.98
7.98
-4.33
10.05
Depreciation
-3.15
-3.02
-5.02
-3.48
Interest expense
-7.43
-7.65
-8.47
-8.5
Other income
4.36
0.96
1.59
2.26
Profit before tax
-0.49
3.64
-17.35
2.26
Taxes
3.23
0.61
-0.46
-0.72
Tax rate
-647.44
16.91
2.68
-32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.73
4.26
-17.82
1.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.73
4.26
-17.82
1.53
yoy growth (%)
-35.84
-123.92
-1,257.38
13.88
NPM
1.9
2.54
-14.21
1.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.