Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.94
(2.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.4

167.5

125.35

119.22

yoy growth (%)

-14.38

33.62

5.14

3.06

Raw materials

-122.35

-132.64

-110.9

-71.42

As % of sales

85.31

79.18

88.47

59.91

Employee costs

-4.37

-5.99

-4.38

-3.9

As % of sales

3.04

3.57

3.5

3.27

Other costs

-10.96

-15.49

-15.5

-31.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.64

9.24

12.36

26.74

Operating profit

5.71

13.36

-5.43

11.99

OPM

3.98

7.98

-4.33

10.05

Depreciation

-3.15

-3.02

-5.02

-3.48

Interest expense

-7.43

-7.65

-8.47

-8.5

Other income

4.36

0.96

1.59

2.26

Profit before tax

-0.49

3.64

-17.35

2.26

Taxes

3.23

0.61

-0.46

-0.72

Tax rate

-647.44

16.91

2.68

-32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.73

4.26

-17.82

1.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.73

4.26

-17.82

1.53

yoy growth (%)

-35.84

-123.92

-1,257.38

13.88

NPM

1.9

2.54

-14.21

1.29

