Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

AMBICA AGARBATHIES & AROMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Sep 2024 28 Sep 2024

Appointment and Cessation of Independent Directors

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

AMBICA AGARBATHIES & AROMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Revised Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

AMBICA AGARBATHIES & AROMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results For the year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024