Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

30.13
(0.84%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Ambica Agarbat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
AMBICA AGARBATHIES & AROMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Sep 202428 Sep 2024
Appointment and Cessation of Independent Directors
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
AMBICA AGARBATHIES & AROMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Revised Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
AMBICA AGARBATHIES & AROMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results For the year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
AMBICA AGARBATHIES & AROMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un Audited Financial Results For the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Ambica Agarbat.: Related News

No Record Found

