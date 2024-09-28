In just concluded Board meeting, the Board has considered and approved the following. 1. Resolved to hold the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of members of the Company on Saturday, 28th September, 2024. 2. Appointed Mr. Jineshwar Kumar Sankhala (A21697) Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting voting Process in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. The notice of 29th Annual General Meeting and Directors report along with the annexures. 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Ambica Ramachandra Rao as the whole-time Director of the company with effect from 28th August,2024. 5. Re-appointment of Mrs. Satyavathi Perla as the whole-time Director of the company with effect from 28th August,2024 Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer report enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)