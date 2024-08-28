To

FINANCIAL RESULT(Amounts in Lakhs) PARTICULARS 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Revenue from operations 9784.65 11723.61 Other Income 534.98 535.93 Total Income 10319.63 12259.54 Expenses 10545.48 11954.21 Net profit before tax -225.85 305.33 Deffered Tax 140.37 52.52 Profit after tax -366.22 252.81 STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR: During the financial year under review the overall performance of the Company was not that good and the overall turnover of the Company was Rs. 10319.63 Lakhs as compare to Rs. 12259.54 Lakhs Previous year and the Net Profit Rs. -366.22 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 252.81 Lakhs in previous year. TRANSFER TO RESERVES The Board of Directors of the Company has not recommended for transfer of any amount to the General Reserve for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. DIVIDEND: Your Directors do not recommend any Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 as the profits are planned to be ploughed back into the business operations. SUBSIDIARIES: During the year Company did not have any Holding, subsidiary or joint venture or associate company. FIXED DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits falling within the provisions of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 from its member and public during the Financial Year.

7 CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

During the Financial year under Review there is no change in the nature of the Business

MEETINGS During the year under review, 5 (Five) board meetings were held on, 29.05.2023 08.07.2023 12.08.2023 11.11.2023 14.02.2024 The maximum time-gap between any two consecutive meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. BOARD EVALUATION The Board of Directors evaluated the annual performance of the Board as a whole, its committees and the directors individually in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in the following manner Structured evaluation forms, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance, for evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees and each director were circulated to all the members of the Board along with the Agenda Papers. The members of the Board were requested to evaluate by filling the evaluation forms and the duly filled in evaluation forms were required to be sent to the Company Secretary in a sealed envelope or personally submitted to the Chairman at the concerned meeting. Based on the individual evaluation of the Directors, the Board initiated a detailed discussion at the concerned meeting on the performance of the Board / Committee/Individual Director and formulated a final collective evaluation of the Board. The Board also provided individual feedback to the concerned director on areas of improvement, if any. A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 14th February 2024 to evaluate the performance evaluation of the Chairman, the Non-Independent Directors, the Board and flow of information from management. DIRECTORS: In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Veera Venkata Pothu Krishna Rao Perla, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Company has received necessary declarations from all the Independent Directors under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) and in SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, and subject to disclosures in the Annual Accounts, as also on the basis of the discussion with the Statutory Auditors of the Company from time to time, and to the best of their knowledge and information furnished, the Board of Directors states:

( i) That in preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, all the applicable Accounting Standards Prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any.

That the Directors have adopted such accounting policies, as selected in consultation with Statutory Auditors, and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. That the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, has been prepared on a going concern basis. Those proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively. That systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively

STATUTORY AUDITORS The Shareholders at their meeting held on 27th June, 2018 approved the appointment of M/s. Ramasamy Koteswara Rao & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad, as the Statutory Auditors of your Company to hold office for a period of 5 years. The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of Audit Committee considered the re-appointment of M/s. Ramasamy Koteswara Rao & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad (Registration No.010396S/S200084) as Statutory Auditors of your Company from the conclusion of 28th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 33rd Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, a resolution seeking the re-appointment of M/s. Ramasamy Koteswara Rao & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of your Company is included in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting for approval of the shareholders. The Statutory Auditors were present in the last AGM. INTERNAL AUDITORS: The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has reappointed KRNA & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditors on your Company. The Internal Auditors are submitting their Reports on quarterly basis pursuant to the provisions of section 138 and rule 13 of companies (Accounts) rules, 2014. COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT:

Maintenance of Cost records and requirement of Cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

15 FRAUD REPORTING

During the Financial Year under review the Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any incident of fraud to the Board of Directors of the Company

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY Pursuant to the provisions of section 177 (9) and read with all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (meetings of board and its powers) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and Regulation 22 Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has a Whistle Blower Policy framed to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any in the Group. The details of the Policy are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company and the web link is http://www.ambicaagarbathi.com. RISK MANAGEMENT Pursuant to the provisions of section 134 (3) (n) and read with all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Risk management is Not applicable to the Company. REMUNERATION POLICY The Board of Directors, on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee framed a Nomination and Remuneration policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors, KMP and Senior Management and matters covered u/s 178(3) of the Companies Act 2013. The details of the same are provided in the Corporate Governance Report and website of the company. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS: Aspects of Management Discussion and Analysis are enclosed as "Annexure – I" to this report. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE: Report on Corporate Governance including Auditors Certificate on Compliance with Regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation 2 of Regulation 46 and Para C, D & E of Schedule V of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in the following manner is enclosed as "Annexure – II" to this report SECRETARIAL AUDIT Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under, the Board of Directors, on recommendation of the Audit Committee, appointed M/s P S Rao and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the secretarial audit of the Company. The secretarial audit report issued by M/s P S Rao and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries for the financial year ending 31st March, 2024 is given in the FORM NO: MR - 3 is herewith annexed as "Annexure (III)" attached hereto and forms part of this Report. There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the secretarial auditor and the observation made is self explanatory and requires no further explanation from the Board. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also the Board for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained as per Regulation 23 SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. The Company has developed a Policy on Related Party Transactions for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions. The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is herewith annexed as "Annexure IV" to this report. ANNUAL RETURN In accordance with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, a copy of Annual Return in the prescribed format i.e., Form MGT-7 is placed on the website of the Company and be accessed at the link www.ambicaagarbathi.com PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES The information required pursuant to Section 197 (12) read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, in respect of employees of the Company is herewith annexed as "Annexure V". In terms of Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company does not have any employee who is employed throughout the financial year and in receipt of remuneration of Rs 1,02,50,000 per annum, or employees who are employed for part of the year and in receipt of Rs 8,50,000 per month. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS The Company has not provided any loan to any person or body corporate or given any guarantee or provided security in connection with such loan or made any investment in the securities of any body corporate pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has given advance against salary to some employees in terms of the applicable policies of the Company. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY As per the provisions of section 135 (1) and read with all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate social responsibility policy) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force). Not Applicable to the Company. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS: There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and Outgo stipulated under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 Conservation of Energy: The present operation of the Company does not involve high energy consumption. However steps being taken to minimize energy consumption where ever possible. Research & Development: The Research and Development division of Agarbathies department continues to focus on introducing of new brands. Technology Absorption: Not Applicable Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo(In Rs. Lakhs) 2023-24 2022-23 Foreign Exchange earnings Nil Nil Foreign Exchange outgo Nil Nil POLICY ON PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORK PLACE: Your Company strongly supports the rights of all its employees to work in an environment, free from all forms of harassment. The Company has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. The policy aims to provide protection to employees at the workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure. The Company has also constituted an Internal Committee, known as Anti Sexual Harassment Committee to address the concerns and complaints of sexual harassment and to recommend appropriate action. The Company has not received any complaint on sexual harassment during the year. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR: No application was made or any proceedings pending under the IBC, 2016 during the year ended on 31st March, 2024. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF: Not Applicable COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS During the year under review, the company has complied with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Board Meetings SS-I), General Meetings (SS-II). ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record, their appreciation for the co-operation and support from the Bankers, Financial Institutions, the stockiest and distributors, Supplier and Customers.

Your Directors would also like to place on record their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Shareholders, Central and State Government agencies etc for their support and co-operation. Your Directors express their heartfelt gratitude to the employees for their exceptional commitment and loyalty to the Company.

