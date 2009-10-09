TO THE MEMBERS OF AMBICA AGARBATHIES AROMA & INDUSTRIES LTD
Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion
We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its Loss including total other comprehensive Loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.
We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters.
Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements
|
Key Audit Matter
|
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
|1. Revenue from Operations
|
Our audit procedures amongst others included the following:
Other Information
The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report(s) thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income/(Loss), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements:
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note-25.19 to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether , directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries ") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and
( c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.
For Ramasamy Koteswara Rao and Co LLP
Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 010396S/S200084
Place: Hyderabad Date: 28-05-2024
Sd/
Peri Reddy Talla Partner
Membership No. 236759 UDIN: 24236759BKEOVH6002
Annexure A referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report to the Members ofAmbica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Limited of even date
In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:
I. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.
(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.
(b) The Company has a program of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner over a period of every three years which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
( c) Title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
|S.No.
|
Particulars
|Nature of Due
|
Assessment Years
|Amount (Rs. in Lakhs)
|1
|The Income Tax Act, 1961
|Income Tax
|
2012-13
|
18.71
|2
|The Income Tax Act, 1961
|Income Tax
|
2017-18
|
0.68
|3
|The Income Tax Act, 1961
|Income Tax
|
2017-18
|
30.13
|4
|The Income Tax Act, 1961
|Income Tax
|
2009-10
|
6.12
|5
|The Income Tax Act, 1961
|Income Tax
|
2017-18
|
6.13
|6
|The Income Tax Act, 1961
|Income Tax
|
2022-23
|
8.79
(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:
|
Name of the Statute
|
Nature of dues
|
Demand Amount in Lakhs
|Assessment Year
|
Forum Where Dispute is Pending
|Income Tax act,1961
|Assessment made u/s. 147
|794.49*
|2022-23
|
National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC)
|Income Tax act,1961
|Assessment made u/s. 143(3)
|952.01*
|2018-19
|
National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC)
*Including interest
|Nature of Borrowing Including Debt Securities
|
Name of lender
|
Amount not paid on due date during the year
|
Whether Principal or Interest
|
No of Days Delay or unpaid
|
Term Loan
|
LIC Housing Finance Limited
|
13,10,14,653
|
Both (Principal + Interest)
|16 to 279 Days
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.
(b) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the group. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
( c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the group. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
For Ramasamy Koteswara Rao and Co LLP
Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 010396S/S200084
Place: Hyderabad Date: 28-05-2024
Sd/
Peri Reddy Talla Partner
Membership No.236759 UDIN: 24236759BKEOVH6002
Annexure B referred to in paragraph 1(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Limited of even date
Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of AMBICA AGARBATHIES AROMA & INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements . Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Financial Statements
A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.
For Ramasamy Koteswara Rao and Co LLP
Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 010396S/S200084
Place: Hyderabad Date: 28-05-2024
Sd/
Peri Reddy Talla Partner
Membership No.236759 UDIN: 24236759BKEOVH6002
