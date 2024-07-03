iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd Share Price

174.61
(0.07%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open178.53
  • Day's High178.53
  • 52 Wk High315
  • Prev. Close174.49
  • Day's Low170.55
  • 52 Wk Low 117.05
  • Turnover (lac)2.7
  • P/E84.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.16
  • EPS2.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)192.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

178.53

Prev. Close

174.49

Turnover(Lac.)

2.7

Day's High

178.53

Day's Low

170.55

52 Week's High

315

52 Week's Low

117.05

Book Value

28.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

192.42

P/E

84.35

EPS

2.07

Divi. Yield

0

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.50%

Non-Promoter- 26.49%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.02

11.02

11.02

11.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.09

17.04

12.92

10.42

Net Worth

29.11

28.06

23.94

21.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

47.37

45.41

46.14

34.42

yoy growth (%)

4.3

-1.57

34.05

Raw materials

-29.49

-29.16

-29.89

-21.72

As % of sales

62.25

64.21

64.78

63.12

Employee costs

-3.54

-4.79

-2.77

-2.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.64

3.09

1.91

0.86

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.28

-2.15

-2.06

Tax paid

-0.96

-0.86

-0.82

0.69

Working capital

8.93

-10.1

1.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.3

-1.57

34.05

Op profit growth

0.3

-16.01

21.66

EBIT growth

3.42

-22.23

20.89

Net profit growth

20.22

104.47

-29.81

No Record Found

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shalin Sudhakarbhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Shalin Bharat Chokshi

Independent Director

Chandrakala Ashok Bhatt

Independent Director

Vishal Nitin Mehta

Independent Director

Amishkumar Maheshkumar Shah

Independent Director

Paragbhai Manubhai Shah

Independent Director

Neetu Jalan

Independent Director

SACHIN KANWARLAL KANSAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd

Summary

Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Arvee Laboratories (India) Private Limited on January 27, 2012 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited upon conversion into a Public Limited Company on September 19, 2017. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of specialized chemicals. Initially, the control & management of the Company was with Mr. Bharat Rasiklal Chokshi, Mr Saumil Bharatbhai Chokshi, Mr. Sudhakarbhai Chhotabhai Patel and Mr. Shalin Bharat Chokshi who were the subscribers to the Memorandum of Association. Since, April 01, 2013 the control & management was completely taken over by Mr. Shalin Sudhakarbhai Patel and Mr. Shalin Bharat Chokshi.The Company started construction of its first plant for Thiophene Derivatives in 2013. It acquired land, building and machineries from Skylink Chemicals Private Limited and started manufacturing unit. It commissioned the Thiophene Derivatives Plant in 2013. In 2014, the Company started construction of plant for Sulfo and Nitro Derivatives of Isophthalic Acid. In 2015, it commissioned the plant for Nitro Derivatives of Isophthalic Acid. In February 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 14,60,000 Equity Shares by raising money through equity aggregating Rs 8.90 Crore.The vision of promoters, Mr. Shalin Bharat Chokshi and Mr. Shalin Sudhakarbhai Patel aims at diversifying the activity of manufact
Company FAQs

What is the Arvee Laboratories India Ltd share price today?

The Arvee Laboratories India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arvee Laboratories India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arvee Laboratories India Ltd is ₹192.42 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arvee Laboratories India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arvee Laboratories India Ltd is 84.35 and 6.20 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arvee Laboratories India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arvee Laboratories India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arvee Laboratories India Ltd is ₹117.05 and ₹315 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arvee Laboratories India Ltd?

Arvee Laboratories India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.93%, 3 Years at 27.50%, 1 Year at 1.69%, 6 Month at -5.31%, 3 Month at -2.94% and 1 Month at 7.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arvee Laboratories India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arvee Laboratories India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.50 %

