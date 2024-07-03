Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹178.53
Prev. Close₹174.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.7
Day's High₹178.53
Day's Low₹170.55
52 Week's High₹315
52 Week's Low₹117.05
Book Value₹28.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)192.42
P/E84.35
EPS2.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.02
11.02
11.02
11.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.09
17.04
12.92
10.42
Net Worth
29.11
28.06
23.94
21.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
47.37
45.41
46.14
34.42
yoy growth (%)
4.3
-1.57
34.05
Raw materials
-29.49
-29.16
-29.89
-21.72
As % of sales
62.25
64.21
64.78
63.12
Employee costs
-3.54
-4.79
-2.77
-2.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.64
3.09
1.91
0.86
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.28
-2.15
-2.06
Tax paid
-0.96
-0.86
-0.82
0.69
Working capital
8.93
-10.1
1.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.3
-1.57
34.05
Op profit growth
0.3
-16.01
21.66
EBIT growth
3.42
-22.23
20.89
Net profit growth
20.22
104.47
-29.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shalin Sudhakarbhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Shalin Bharat Chokshi
Independent Director
Chandrakala Ashok Bhatt
Independent Director
Vishal Nitin Mehta
Independent Director
Amishkumar Maheshkumar Shah
Independent Director
Paragbhai Manubhai Shah
Independent Director
Neetu Jalan
Independent Director
SACHIN KANWARLAL KANSAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd
Summary
Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Arvee Laboratories (India) Private Limited on January 27, 2012 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited upon conversion into a Public Limited Company on September 19, 2017. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of specialized chemicals. Initially, the control & management of the Company was with Mr. Bharat Rasiklal Chokshi, Mr Saumil Bharatbhai Chokshi, Mr. Sudhakarbhai Chhotabhai Patel and Mr. Shalin Bharat Chokshi who were the subscribers to the Memorandum of Association. Since, April 01, 2013 the control & management was completely taken over by Mr. Shalin Sudhakarbhai Patel and Mr. Shalin Bharat Chokshi.The Company started construction of its first plant for Thiophene Derivatives in 2013. It acquired land, building and machineries from Skylink Chemicals Private Limited and started manufacturing unit. It commissioned the Thiophene Derivatives Plant in 2013. In 2014, the Company started construction of plant for Sulfo and Nitro Derivatives of Isophthalic Acid. In 2015, it commissioned the plant for Nitro Derivatives of Isophthalic Acid. In February 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 14,60,000 Equity Shares by raising money through equity aggregating Rs 8.90 Crore.The vision of promoters, Mr. Shalin Bharat Chokshi and Mr. Shalin Sudhakarbhai Patel aims at diversifying the activity of manufact
Read More
The Arvee Laboratories India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arvee Laboratories India Ltd is ₹192.42 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arvee Laboratories India Ltd is 84.35 and 6.20 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arvee Laboratories India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arvee Laboratories India Ltd is ₹117.05 and ₹315 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Arvee Laboratories India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.93%, 3 Years at 27.50%, 1 Year at 1.69%, 6 Month at -5.31%, 3 Month at -2.94% and 1 Month at 7.36%.
