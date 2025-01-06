Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.64
3.09
1.91
0.86
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.28
-2.15
-2.06
Tax paid
-0.96
-0.86
-0.82
0.69
Working capital
8.93
-10.1
1.98
Other operating items
Operating
9.2
-10.16
0.91
Capital expenditure
2.98
2.94
0.16
Free cash flow
12.18
-7.22
1.07
Equity raised
26.5
19.71
9.21
Investing
-1.06
3.09
0
Financing
3.35
-0.14
19.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
40.97
15.44
29.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.