Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

167.62
(-4.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd

Arvee Laborat. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.64

3.09

1.91

0.86

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.28

-2.15

-2.06

Tax paid

-0.96

-0.86

-0.82

0.69

Working capital

8.93

-10.1

1.98

Other operating items

Operating

9.2

-10.16

0.91

Capital expenditure

2.98

2.94

0.16

Free cash flow

12.18

-7.22

1.07

Equity raised

26.5

19.71

9.21

Investing

-1.06

3.09

0

Financing

3.35

-0.14

19.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

40.97

15.44

29.42

