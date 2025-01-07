Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
47.37
45.41
46.14
34.42
yoy growth (%)
4.3
-1.57
34.05
Raw materials
-29.49
-29.16
-29.89
-21.72
As % of sales
62.25
64.21
64.78
63.12
Employee costs
-3.54
-4.79
-2.77
-2.54
As % of sales
7.47
10.55
6.01
7.39
Other costs
-8.29
-5.43
-6.3
-4.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.51
11.97
13.65
12.36
Operating profit
6.03
6.02
7.16
5.89
OPM
12.74
13.25
15.53
17.11
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.28
-2.15
-2.06
Interest expense
-0.57
-0.98
-3.32
-3.47
Other income
0.58
0.34
0.22
0.51
Profit before tax
3.64
3.09
1.91
0.86
Taxes
-0.96
-0.86
-0.82
0.69
Tax rate
-26.47
-27.94
-43.15
80.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.67
2.22
1.08
1.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.67
2.22
1.08
1.55
yoy growth (%)
20.22
104.47
-29.81
NPM
5.65
4.9
2.36
4.5
