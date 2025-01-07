iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

164.4
(-1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

47.37

45.41

46.14

34.42

yoy growth (%)

4.3

-1.57

34.05

Raw materials

-29.49

-29.16

-29.89

-21.72

As % of sales

62.25

64.21

64.78

63.12

Employee costs

-3.54

-4.79

-2.77

-2.54

As % of sales

7.47

10.55

6.01

7.39

Other costs

-8.29

-5.43

-6.3

-4.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.51

11.97

13.65

12.36

Operating profit

6.03

6.02

7.16

5.89

OPM

12.74

13.25

15.53

17.11

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.28

-2.15

-2.06

Interest expense

-0.57

-0.98

-3.32

-3.47

Other income

0.58

0.34

0.22

0.51

Profit before tax

3.64

3.09

1.91

0.86

Taxes

-0.96

-0.86

-0.82

0.69

Tax rate

-26.47

-27.94

-43.15

80.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.67

2.22

1.08

1.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.67

2.22

1.08

1.55

yoy growth (%)

20.22

104.47

-29.81

NPM

5.65

4.9

2.36

4.5

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd

