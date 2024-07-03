Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd Summary

Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Arvee Laboratories (India) Private Limited on January 27, 2012 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited upon conversion into a Public Limited Company on September 19, 2017. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of specialized chemicals. Initially, the control & management of the Company was with Mr. Bharat Rasiklal Chokshi, Mr Saumil Bharatbhai Chokshi, Mr. Sudhakarbhai Chhotabhai Patel and Mr. Shalin Bharat Chokshi who were the subscribers to the Memorandum of Association. Since, April 01, 2013 the control & management was completely taken over by Mr. Shalin Sudhakarbhai Patel and Mr. Shalin Bharat Chokshi.The Company started construction of its first plant for Thiophene Derivatives in 2013. It acquired land, building and machineries from Skylink Chemicals Private Limited and started manufacturing unit. It commissioned the Thiophene Derivatives Plant in 2013. In 2014, the Company started construction of plant for Sulfo and Nitro Derivatives of Isophthalic Acid. In 2015, it commissioned the plant for Nitro Derivatives of Isophthalic Acid. In February 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 14,60,000 Equity Shares by raising money through equity aggregating Rs 8.90 Crore.The vision of promoters, Mr. Shalin Bharat Chokshi and Mr. Shalin Sudhakarbhai Patel aims at diversifying the activity of manufacturing specialty chemicals like Dimethyl 5-Nitroisphthalate, 2-ThiopheneCarboxaldehyde, 2-Acetyl Thiophene, Lithium Sulpho Isopthalic Acid-LiSIPA, etc that cater to the needs and demands of other businesses in India and overseas. The diversification into other chemicals are based on the yield that a particular chemical is providing by leading to low wastage and high effectiveness. Arvee has established its credibility as an approved vendor in the international market after successfully passing the Quality Audits conducted by various companies of international repute. The plant facilities and other utility services at Arvee are equipped to undertake a host of processes namely: Nitration, Sulfonation, Reduction, Esterification, Hoffman Reaction, Caustic Fusion, etc.